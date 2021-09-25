WATERTOWN — Chloe Adams scored a goal into the top corner off of a Keely Petrie cross in the second overtime period as the Watertown girls soccer team fended off South Jefferson, 2-1, in a Frontier League crossover victory on Friday night.
Alex Matucek tallied the opening goal and Alana Mastin recorded eight saves for the Cyclones (7-0-1, 5-0-0).
Macy Shultz tied the game early in the second half and Maddie Pfleegor logged seven saves for the Spartans (5-3, 4-3).
IHC 2, LOWVILLE 1
Kat Probst’s goal was the difference as the Cavaliers outlasted the Red Raiders for a “B” Division win at Lowville.
Emily Bombard registered an early goal and Keely Cooney made eight saves for Immaculate Heart Central (7-1, 4-1).
Taci Smith netted a second-half goal while Olivia Brandel stopped eight shots for Lowville (5-3, 5-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2 (OT)
Peyton Britton scored two minutes into overtime as the Patriots sprung the upset in a crossover victory over the Falcons in Sackets Harbor.
Abby Flint collected a goal and an assist for Sackets Harbor (2-6).
Carin Young and Jada Pominville each notched goals for South Lewis (5-2, 4-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SANDY CREEK 0
Kennady Billman totaled a goal and an assist as the Panthers blanked the Comets (1-6-1) in a crossover win against the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Raegan Riordan added a goal and Eily Vaughn was credited with 26 saves for Belleville Henderson (4-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Hailee Blair scored twice as the Yellowjackets (2-2) beat St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.
Grace Plumley also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
Rylee Daoust and Brionna Foster each scored one goal with one assist for the Larries (3-4, 3-3).
BOYS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1 (2 OT)
Jalen Robertson scored two goals, including converting on a penalty kick to tally the deciding goal in the 98th minute, as the Warriors edged the Comets in double overtime in a FL “A” Division game in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Robertson also tallied a goal in the first half and goalie Joe Raap made seven saves to record the win for Indian River (3-5, 1-4).
Noah Odett scored the game’s first goal for Carthage (5-4, 1-4) and Deveraux Watson finished with 10 stops.
MORRISTOWN 5, HEUVELTON 2
Cooper Bennett scored twice to lead the Green Rockets past Heuvelton in a West Division game.
Aaron Woodcock, Tristin Simmons and Jaredy Young also scored for Morristown.
Alexander Lange scored twice for Heuvelton.
CHATEAUGAY 4, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Walker Martin scored twice to send Chateaugay past host Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in Brushton.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Daniel Dodds-Waters stopped four shots to lead the Panthers to a shutout of St. Lawrence Central (2-6, 2-4) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Jon Snell scored one goal and assisted on another for the Panthers (6-3, 5-1). Indigo Pease and Cody Yette also scored goals.
MASSENA 3, SALMON RIVER 2 (OT)
Luke Greco scored 45 seconds into the second overtime to lift Massena (7-1) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Salmon River fell to 5-1 and 4-1.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 105, SOUTH LEWIS 64
The Spartans got a balanced effort as three different swimmers got four first-place finishes in Thursday’s interdivision win over the Falcons in Turin.
Ava Burns, Aurora Jarvie and Emma Purvis each picked up four wins for South Jefferson (5-1-1).
Jade Dolan won the diving event for South Lewis (0-7, 0-6).
WATERTOWN 64, BEAVER RIVER 30
On Thursday, Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson each recorded two individual wins and two relay wins as Watertown won at Beaver Falls.
Julia Urf and Loise Pador each contributed an individual win and appeared on two winning relays for the Cyclones (6-0). Lillian Johnson swam on two winning relays.
ST. LAWRENCE 62, OFA 32
Mckenna Bowles and Ella Bellinger each won two events to lead the Larries past OFA (1-2) in an NAC meet in Brasher Falls.
Bowles won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly and Bellinger won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, CHATEAUGAY 1
Mackenzie Lane finished with 18 kills to send Malone to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 win over the Bulldogs in Chateaugay.
Hannah Monette led Chateaugay with 11 kills.
