POTSDAM — Josh Aldous scored three goals to lead the Canton boys lacrosse team to a 15-1 win over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Nolan Bombard and Oliver Johnson both scored two goals for Canton (3-1 overall, 3-0 division).
Liam McCargar scored for the Sandstoners (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 14, PLATTSBURGH 1
Hawi Francis led the Shamrocks with three goals in an NAC win over the Hornets (2-2) in Plattsburgh.
Tehanerahtiens Barnes, Taharihwakohe Lazore, Warren Oakes and Ethan Seymour all scored two goals for Salmon River (2-0).
HOMER 11, CARTHAGE 8
Ben Bradshaw stopped 16 shots as the Trojans used a six-goal second quarter to beat the Comets in nonleague play at Homer.
Sam Bieber and Hunter Riehlman each recorded a hat trick for Homer (3-2).
Carter Kempney led all scorers with four goals and an assist while Corey Decker collected 11 saves for Carthage (3-3).
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 15, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
Jameson Bucktooth racked up five goals and two assists as the Lancers topped the Spartans in a nonleague game in Adams.
Arrow Booth contributed three goals and Aiden Griffin turned aside 14 shots for LaFayette-Onondaga (1-2).
Jaan Brooks and Ethan Hopkins each netted two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (2-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 12, POTSDAM 6
Haley Stevenson supplied four goals as the Golden Bears defeated the Sandstoners (1-2) in an NAC contest in Canton.
Vivian Coburn added three goals for Canton (2-1, 2-0).
MASSENA 20, HEUVELTON 9
Jeanelle Burke led the Red Raiders (1-0) with six goals in an NAC win over the Bulldogs in Massena.
Jayla Thompson scored four goals and Hailey LaShomb added three for Massena.
Ava Murphy led Heuvelton (1-1) with six goals.
SALMON RIVER 18, PLATTSBURGH 1
Joryan Adams scored four goals and assisted on three as the Shamrocks defeated Plattsburgh (0-1) in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Jianna Lazore scored three goals with five assists and Ariyah LaFrance added three goals with one assist for Salmon River (2-0).
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 16, CHATEAUGAY 5
Andrew LaMora, John Snyder and Josh Lyon all picked up two hits for the Larries (1-1) in an East Division win over the Bulldogs (0-2) in Brasher Falls.
EDWARDS-KNOX 13, HARRISVILLE 4
Darrian Gavin, Kyle Reif and Cooper MacKay led the Cougars (1-1, 1-0) with two hits in a West Division win over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Aiden Chartrand and Tanner Sullivan each supplied two hits for the Pirates (0-1).
MASSENA 14, POTSDAM 4
Brennin Snyder picked up two hits, including a home run, as the Red Raiders defeated the Sandstoners (0-1) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Brendan Finnegan also finished with two hits for Massena (1-1).
SALMON RIVER 17, MALONE 4
Dylan Johnson went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs as the Shamrocks (2-1, 2-0) defeated the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Kade Cook also went 3-for-4 for Salmon River. Jordan Perry went 3-for-3 for the Huskies (0-1).
SOFTBALL
CANTON 19, GOUVERNEUR 0
Hadley Alguire struck out four in three innings and doubled three times to lead the Golden Bears past the Wildcats (0-1) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Katie Metcalf went 3-for-3 for Canton (4-0, 2-0) and Cate DeCoteau went 2-for-3, including a triple.
ST. LAWRENCE 23, OFA 5
Rylee Daoust led the Larries with three hits in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils (1-1) in Ogdensburg.
Grace Lalonde went 2-for-3 and Karissa Young homered for St. Lawrence Central (2-1).
Paige Pinkerton led OFA with three hits.
MALONE 24, SALMON RIVER 8
Gina Norcross led the Huskies (1-1) with three hits in a Central Division win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Mackenzie Lane contributed two hits for Malone.
Leyla Snyder led the Shamrocks (0-3) with three hits.
EDWARDS-KNOX 18, HARRISVILLE 1
Cadey Wheat threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 to send the Cougars past the Pirates (0-4, 0-2) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Kayleigh Allen finished with three hits, including a home run, for the Cougars (1-0). Annabell Butler added three hits.
CHATEAUGAY 7, COLTON-PIERREPONT 6
The Bulldogs (2-0) stole 16 bases in an East Division win over the Colts in South Colton.
Avery McDonald finished with four stolen bases for Chateaugay.
Malia Hogle struck out 13 and produced two hits for Colton-Pierrepont (1-1). Landree Chamberlain also picked up two hits.
TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVERS’ KEMPNEY WINS 3,200 AT WESTHILL
Beaver River senior Colton Kempney ran a school-record 9:07.68 to win the 3,200 meters at the Westhill Spring Break Invitational in Syracuse.
South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford was 10 seconds behind to get second place in the event. Kempney, who recently committed to run for Division I Furman University of South Carolina, ran a personal best of 1:59.76 in the 800.
Linkoln Moore placed 30th in the long jump for Beaver River.
