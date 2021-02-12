High school SPORTS
TURIN — Ian Anderson totaled 22 points as the South Lewis boys basketball team earned a 58-49 Frontier League season-opening victory over Copenhagen on Friday night.
Parker Kristoff added a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Falcons (1-0).
Lucas Graves netted 19 points and Cody Powis provided 14 points for the Golden Knights (0-1).
n Nate Schmidt logged 24 points as the Harrisville boys basketball team opened the season with a 70-46 win over Beaver River. Benjamin Taylor chipped in 12 points for the Pirates (1-0). Lincoln Becker scored 14 points, and Sam Bush collected 12 points for the Beavers (0-1).
n Jordan Ostrander led the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown girls basketball team to a season-opening 47-35 victory over Sandy Creek in Parish. Alivia Turk posted 13 points for the Rebels (1-0). CJ Barney tallied 18 points for the Comets (0-1).
n Gavin Stone and Garrett Fuller each collected wins in two individual races as the South Jefferson boys swimming team topped Carthage, 105-74, in a Frontier League “A” Division virtual meet Wednesday. Fuller won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events while Stone got victories in the 200 and 500 freestyle for the Spartans (2-0). Jason Badalato took the 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay for the Comets (1-1).
