TURIN — Parker Kristoff scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Ian Anderson scored 17 points and recorded seven assists as South Lewis’ boys basketball team defeated Sackets Harbor, 72-54 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Anderson, a senior guard, surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career with a basket in the second quarter. Anderson, who finishes with 1,008 career points, is the fifth player in Falcons’ program history to achieve the milestone.
Alex Hirschey contributed 14 points and totaled 13 rebounds for South Lewis (8-4).
Tyler Green scored a game-high 25 points for Sackets Harbor and Dominick Sprague scored 16 points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 54, COPENHAGEN 41
Kyle Moyer’s 18 points led the Panthers to a win over the Golden Knights in the season-finale for both schools at Belleville.
Jeremy McGrath chipped in 13 points for Belleville Henderson (7-2).
Clayton Parkin scored 14 points to pace Copenhagen (5-10).
OFA 71, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 54
Trent Sargent supplied 19 points to send the Blue Devils (9-0) past the Flyers in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Justice McIntyre scored 17 points and Eli Bullock added 12 for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Noah Dominy led the Flyers (4-5) with 25 points and Ryan LaShomb tossed in 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 52, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 31
Caydence Hutchins scored 15 points and Josie Barton contributed 13 as LaFargeville claimed the victory in LaFargeville.
Kiana Malveaux added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Knights (2-2).
Neva Bettinger scored 10 points for Belleville Henderson (3-5).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 48, MORRISTOWN 20
Landree Chamblerain tallied 11 points as the Colts (4-6) beat the Green Rockets in a nonleague game in Colton.
Laurell Vinch led the Green Rockets (0-8) with nine points.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 45, SALMON RIVER 26
Kyla Phelan picked up 14 points to send the Panthers past the Shamrocks (1-6) in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Teaghan Phelan and Emma Russell both scored 11 points for the Panthers (1-6).
OFA 48, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 38
Emily Farrand scored 18 points as OFA (6-3) defeated Norwood-Norfolk in a nonleague game in Norwood.
Gabrielle Morley added 15 points for the Blue Devils. K.J. Belmore led the Flyers (5-4) with 14 points.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
WATERTOWN GETS SWEEP
Hayden Gates led the Cyclones with a third-place finish over on the 1.95-mile course as Watertown gained a pair of wins in a season-opening three-way meet at Thompson Park.
Zach Kilburn finished fifth as Watertown (2-0) topped Thousand Islands and Sandy Creek.
Michael McCarthy of the Vikings (1-1) placed first with a time of 12 minutes, 33 seconds while the Comets (0-2) got a second-place run from Terry Eggleston.
INDIAN RIVER 26, SOUTH JEFFERSON 29
Hector Ramos navigated the 3-kilometer course in 11:31 to take first as the Warriors edged the Spartans in the season debut for both schools at Philadelphia.
Elijah Johnston was fourth and Calvin Eggleston garnered a six-place showing for Indian River (1-0).
Kaidon Brimmer (second), Noah Tyler (third) and Charles Rogers (fifth) were top-five finishers for South Jefferson (0-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BROWN PACES SANDY CREEK
Sandy Creek’s Gabriella Brown recorded a time of 13:58 to finish first on the 1.95-mile Thompson Park course in the season-opening three-way meet with Watertown and Thousand Islands.
Emily Yousey was fourth and Sydney Burgy took sixth for Sandy Creek.
Anna Huizenga notched a second-place showing for Thousand Islands (1-1) while Ella Valentine got third for Watertown (0-2).
INDIAN RIVER 27, SOUTH JEFFERSON 29
MaKenna Nungester was second with a mark 14:16.1 as the Warriors opened the season with a victory over the Spartans in Philadelphia.
Abigail Smith took fourth place and Summer Brookover grabbed fifth place for Indian River (1-0).
Karsyn Burnash won the race with a time of 11:55.1 while Kate Banazek and Julia Largett were third and sixth, respectively, for South Jefferson (0-1).
