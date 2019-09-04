PHILADELPHIA — Senior Sam Angelo scored four goals — all in the first half — to propel Indian River’s boys soccer team to a 4-1 triumph over Gouverneur on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
Angelo tallied three goals within the first 13 minutes and added a goal in the 26th minute for the Warriors (2-1).
Torin McCranie assisted on two goals for Indian River and goalie Joe Raap finished with six saves.
Logan Maloney scored for the Wildcats (0-1).
WATERTOWN 1, UTICA PROCTOR 1
Goalie Evan Richardson made 13 saves as the Cyclones tied the Raiders in a nonleague game in Utica. Gabe Horner scored an unassisted goal in the first half for Watertown (1-0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Kori Nichols scored three goals, all in the second half, as the Lions rallied to defeat the Warriors in a nonleague game in Dexter.
Liz Dupee (three saves) and Haley Bowman (five saves) combined to make eight saves for General Brown (1-0).
Raven Marsell and Mackenzie Adams each scored a goal for Indian River (1-1).
CHATEAUGAY 1, SALMON RIVER 0
Avery Tam’s goal off an assist from Olivia Cook with 1:33 left in regulation vaulted Chateaugay past Salmon River in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Emma Staples made seven saves for Chateaugay. Makhia Snyder stopped 12 shots for Salmon River.
In another nonleague game, Tupper Lake defeated Willsboro, 3-2.
CRING TOURNAMENT
Lisbon and tournament host Ogdensburg Free Academy will play in the final of the Gerard Cring Tournament after each won semifinals at Ogdensburg.
Lisbon beat Heuvelton 2-0 and OFA outlasted Morristown 2-1 in overtime.
The championship is slated for 8 tonight, preceded by the consolation game at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Katherine Betrus served for 36 points as Potsdam defeated Brushton-Moira 25-16, 24-26, 25-12, 25-12 in a season-opening Northern Athletic Conference matchat Brushton.
Jacke Butler added nine points for Potsdam.
Brynn LaPage paced Brushton-Moira with 17 service points, six kills and four assists.
