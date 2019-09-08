SYRACUSE — Fombo Azah scored six touchdowns, including five rushing scores, to power the Carthage football team to a 52-28 victory over Maine-Endwell on Saturday afternoon in a nonleague game at the Carrier Dome.
With the triumph in the team’s season opener, the Comets also provided new head coach Jason Coffman with his first win.
Azah ran for 182 yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns and also scored on an 80-yard kickoff return in the first quarter to open Carthage’s scoring.
He totaled three scores in the opening quarter as he ran for touchdowns of four, seven and six yards for the Comets, who led 28-16 through the first quarter and 35-22 by halftime.
Azah also rushed for touchdowns of 37 and 53 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Also for Carthage, quarterback Nick Cavellier scored on 57-yard run. Cavallier totaled 64 yards on the ground on six carries against Maine Endwell (0-1).
INDIAN RIVER 53, NORWICH 27
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta ran in four touchdowns as the Warriors pulled away from the Purple Tornadoes for a nonleague victory at the Carrier Dome.
Rosario-Acosta scored on a pair of one-yard touchdown runs, as well as two and 21 yards for Indian River (1-0), which scored 23 of the game’s last 30 points. Anthony Barker added a pair of touchdown runs from three yards and 38 yards for the Warriors.
Griffin Mills accounted for all four touchdowns with two on the ground and two passing for Norwich (0-1). Mills ran for 116 yards and went 13-for-24 for 155 yards.
CANTON 21, MALONE 6
Three second-half touchdowns helped the Golden Bears hold off the Huskies in a defensive Northern Athletic Conference game in Canton.
Ashton Cloce scored the first touchdown of the game late in third quarter when he caught a 24-yard pass from Adam Calton.
Hunter Blauvelt and Connor Ramsey added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Golden Bears. Ramsey led Canton with 78 yards rushing.
Payton Poirier scored a rushing touchdown for Malone in the fourth quarter. Payton Poirier passed for 138 yards for the Huskies.
CROSS COUNTRY
IELFIELD, KEMPNEY WIN AT VVS
South Lewis’ Hannah Ielfied and Beaver River’s Colton Kempney each took their respective races at the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational in Vernon.
Ielfield won the girls Varsity 2 race with a time of 19 minutes, 6.1 second while teammates Lexi Bernard and Brynn Bernard were third and fifth, respectively.
Shannan Thompson of Carthage was 16th in the Varsity 3 race while Ella Valentine of Watertown was 33rd. Thousand Islands junior Emma Zimmermann finished 71st in the first varsity race in the program’s history.
Alex Doe of South Jefferson placed fourth in the Varsity 4 race while Karsyn Burnash took ninth. Lauren Brandt was the highest Beaver River finisher in 26th.
Kempney and Cory Demo finished first and second for the Beavers in the boys Varsity 4 race. Kempney registered a time of 16:21.3 while Demo recorded a 16:26.6. Teammate Josiah Evan was ninth.
Malone’s Dylan Perry was 11th while South Jefferson’s Owen Vincent placed 13th.
Luke Riddoch of Thousand Islands took 24th in the Varsity 3 race in the Vikings’ first meet in program history. South Lewis’ Noah Edick placed 23rd in the varsity two race.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH LEWIS 98, ADIRONDACK 83
Amelia Hoffman and Kayley Walsh each won four events as the Falcons captured a nonleague victory over the Wildcats in Turin.
Hoffman took first in the 50-meter freestyle and 100 backstroke while Walsh gained wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley for South Lewis (1-1). Hoffman and Walsh teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay for the Falcons.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON TAKES TITLE
The Golden Bears won a round-robin event, taking 10 of 14 matches, to claim the title at the tournament at Saranac Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.