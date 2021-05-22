Times Staff Report
ADAMS — Jordyn Badalato scored the winning goal with 32 seconds remaining in the second overtime, with Macy Shultz assisting, to lift South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team to a 12-11 victory over Canandaigua of Section 5 in a nonleague game Saturday.
Madelyn Barney scored the tying goal with 6:16 remaining for South Jefferson, which improved to 10-1, and goalie Jennaca McGill made nine saves to record the win.
Badalato and Julia Garvin each generated three goals and an assist for the Spartans, Karsyn Burnash scored three goals, and Barney and Shultz each finished with a goal and two assists.
Emily York scored four goals to pace the Braves (8-2) and Olivia Shorr tallied three goals.
WHITESBORO 9, CARTHAGE 6
Gracie Stuhlman scored six goals as the Warriors defeated the Comets in a nonleague game in Carthage.
McKenna Kobler and Bella Perrigo each scored two goals for Carthage (0-10), and goalie Jayden Brown finished with 10 saves against Whitesboro (4-4).
MASSENA 8, PLATTSBURGH 6
Jeanelle Burke and Kat Mayer each scored two goals as Massena defeated Plattsburgh in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Plattsburgh.
Burke also contributed two assists. Arissa Hopps and Hailey LaShomb supplied a goal and an assist each. Delaney McCarthy and Madison Ward also scored for the Red Raiders (7-2).
Robin Trombly scored twice for Plattsburgh (2-7). Kiara Maggy added a goal and an assist.
POTSDAM 16, HEUVELTON 8
Sophie Compeau registered seven goals and an assist as Potsdam doubled up on Heuvelton for an NAC victory at Heuvelton.
Hannah Hughes added four goals and Megan McWilliams two for the Sandstoners (6-3). Maggie Akin, Elly Gamble and Halle Varney each scored once.
Emma LaFaver posted six goals for Heuvelton (0-9). Ashleigh Calton and Cadence Durant added a goal each.
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 14, THOUSAND ISLANDS 10
Carter Kempney totaled nine points, including scoring seven goals, and Josh Simser scored five goals as the Comets defeated the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Lincoln Escudero and Ashton Norton each contributed a goal and an assist for Carthage (5-3), and goalie Corey Decker finished with seven saves against Thousand Islands (0-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, INDIAN RIVER 8
Alex Jacobs scored three goals to pace a balanced attack as the Spartans edged the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Adams.
Ethan Hopkins tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (3-4, 3-3), Austin Mesler scored a pair of goals and goalie Tim Williams made 14 saves. Caden Goodnough recorded six assists for the Spartans.
Rowan Marsell totaled two goals and three assists for Indian River (4-4, 3-4), Joseph Petrus contributed two goals and an assist and Ramsey Burnard scored two goals. Goalie Craig Cratsenberg finished with seven saves.
CAZENOVIA 18, WATERTOWN 12
Brody Coleman totaled two goals and seven assists to pace the Lakers past the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Cazenovia.
Cody Dickinson and Gannon Houghton each scored six goals and assisted on another for Cazenovia (4-4) and goalie Chris Vecchiarelli made 15 saves.
Vince Lavarnway tallied two goals and four assists to lead Watertown (6-3), Jack Clough and Kyan Combs each scored four goals and Mick O’Donnell registered four assists.
Goalie Evan Richardson finished with 13 stops for the Cyclones.
MASSENA 15, PLATTSBURGH 5
Tehokwirathe Barreiro connected for two goals and added five assists as Massena rolled past Plattsburgh in an NAC game in Plattsburgh.
Treyton Sunday added four goals and an assist. Kyden Jacobs supplied two goals and two assists, and Zach LaBarge and Takaronhiotakie Thompson each finished with two goals. Logan Premo stopped 11 shots for Massena (3-3).
BASEBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, WATERTOWN 0 (6)
Logan Hess and Colby Randall combined for a two-hit shutout as the Spartans blanked the host Cyclones in a crossover win in a meeting of division leaders at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Hess went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs while Max Gray and Randall each chipped with two RBIs for South Jefferson (9-1).
Anthony Rosso registered a hit for Watertown (4-7, 4-5).
BEAVER RIVER 7, LYME 0
Brayden Campeau tossed a two-hit shutout as the Beavers picked up a crossover victory over the Indians in a meeting of division leaders in Chaumont.
Sam Bush went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jonah Shearer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Beaver River (10-2, 9-1) against Lyme (5-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6
Wyatt Parliament went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to spark the Vikings past the Panthers in a division crossover game in Belleville.
Brayden Wiley collected two hits and drove in a run for Thousand Islands (9-2) against Belleville Henderson (5-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 7, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Parker Kristoff went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as the Falcons defeated the Patriots in a crossover game in Turin.
Clayton Kraeger added a base hit and an RBI for South Lewis (2-7). South Lewis pitchers Ivan Branagan (5 innings) and Cody Spann (2 innings) combined to strike out 14.
Mike Lind went 2-for-4 with a double for Sackets Harbor (2-8, 2-7).
SOFTBALL
LYME 20, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (5)
Jordan Cheeseman went 3-for-4 as the Indians downed the Red Knights in “D” Division play at LaFargeville.
Callie LaFontaine and Vivian Williams each plated three runs for Lyme (5-4).
Eliza Frank accumulated three hits, including a double, for LaFargeville (1-8, 1-7).
BEAVER RIVER 17, CARTHAGE 2 (6)
Kendra Lehman homered as part of a three-hit effort in the Beavers’ nonleague win over the Comets in Beaver Falls.
Kate Adams went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Beaver River (5-4).
Jadyn Childers generated a hit for Carthage (5-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 13, COLTON-PIERREPONT 12
Alaina Armstrong hit a walkoff single as the Yellowjackets edged the Colts in an NAC East game at Madrid.
Annie Basford supplied three RBIs for Madrid-Waddington (5-5, 5-4).
Jozalynn Campbell plated five runs for Colton-Pierrepont (3-3).
MALONE 7, GOUVERNEUR 6
Katelyn Poirier hit a walkoff single as the Huskies overturned a three-run deficit to beat the Wildcats in an NAC Central matchup at Malone.
Alanna Dumas tied the game with an RBI single for Malone (9-1).
Lia Canell went 4-for-4 for Gouverneur (2-8, 2-7).
MASSENA 17, SALMON RIVER 5
Grayce Trimboli’s four-hit day powered the Red Raiders to an NAC Central win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Ainsley Cromie doubled three times for Massena (6-3).
Lindsey Durant doubled for Salmon River (0-8).
TRACK AND FIELD
DOE SECOND IN N.J.
South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe placed second in the 3,200 meters at the Garden State Track Club in North Brunswick, N.J.
Doe turned in a time of 10:59.70 to finish behind Megan Flynn of Leonia. Doe also finished seventh in the 1,600, one place behind Hannah Ielfield of South Lewis. Beaver River’s Cory Demo placed sixth in the 1,600 and 13th in the 800 while teammate Hunter Moore was 28th in the 1,600.
