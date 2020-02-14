LISBON — Five players scored in double figures to lead the Hermon-DeKalb boys basketball team to a 57-51 win over Lisbon in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Thursday.
Adam Lynch led the Demons (17-4 overall, 11-2 division) with 15 points. Jacob Colter and Jay Carrow scored 11 and Zach Denesha and Jacob Spencer added 10.
Jackson LaRock led Lisbon (11-8, 6-6) with 16 points and Kaiden Mussen scored 13.
HARRISVILLE 70, HEUVELTON 48
Jadon Sullivan led the Pirates (18-3, 14-0) with 24 points in a West Division win over Heuvelton in Harrisville.
Adam Szlamczyski scored 15 points and Nate Schmitt added 10.
Braeden Free led the Bulldogs (10-10, 5-7) with 11 points and Nate Mashaw supplied 10.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 65, ST. REGIS FALLS 43
A 24-point effort from Timmy Farns gave the Colts (3-16, 3-10) a win over St. Regis Falls in an East Division game at Colton.
Harlee Besio scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Aiden Knight scored 11 points.
Coalby Cox led the Saints (2-15, 2-11) with 19 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 37, SALMON RIVER 32
Steven Horner finished with 14 points to lead the Larries (11-9, 7-7) past Salmon River in a Central Division game at Brasher Falls.
Clayton Jones scored nine points for the Shamrocks (6-13, 2-12).
EDWARDS-KNOX 73, TUPPER LAKE 59
Avery Whitford and Joe Hart each picked up 17 points for the Cougars (7-11) in a nonleague win over Tupper Lake in Russell.
Tyler Scott scored 15 points for the Cougars. Eli Kulzer led the Lumberjacks (6-13) with 30 points and Skyler Pickering provided 11.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 56, MORRISTOWN 43
Kyle Moyer led Belleville Henderson (7-12) with 25 points in a nonleague victory over the Green Rockets at Morristown.
Kade Marshall led Morristown (3-17) with 16 points and Aaron Woodcock supplied 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OFA 48, GOUVERNEUR 32
Celia Henry scored 14 points as the Blue Devils (13-7, 9-5) beat Gouverneur in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven scored 11 points and Emily Farrand added 10.
Raelin Burns led the Wildcats (11-9, 8-6) with eight points.
HAMMOND 69, HERMON-DEKALB 23
Avery Bennett produced 32 points for the Red Devils in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (10-9, 4-8) at Hammond.
Avery Kenyon scored 14 points and Kylie Vaughan added 12 for Hammond (17-1, 12-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 70, HARRISVILLE 65
Abigail Hart scored 32 points as the Cougars (11-6, 9-3) knocked off Harrisville in a West Division game in Russell.
Lucy Frary scored 20 points and Hailey Matthews added 11.
Harlie Moore led the Pirates (11-9, 5-7) with 17 points. Torie Moore scored 15 points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 48, COLTON-PIERREPONT 33
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 17 points and Leah Walker added 16 as the Saints (9-8, 7-6) defeated Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Rhea Work added 11 points for the Saints and Kiana Hogle led the Colts (9-11, 6-8) with nine points.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 32, TUPPER LAKE 23
Emma Bloom led Parishville-Hopkinton (2-20, 2-12) with nine points in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks at Tupper Lake.
Elaina Daniels scored eight points for the Lumberjacks (1-19, 0-14).
MASSENA 73, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 49
Hayleigh Armstrong led the Red Raiders (11-9) with 23 points in a nonleague win over the Flyers in Massena.
Kylee Kellison scored 23 points for the Flyers (13-7).
BOYS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE PLACES SECOND IN CLASS C
Solomon Rosner won the 50 freestyle in 22.47 seconds, Matthew Garrison won the 100 butterfly (57.75) and Aidan Wolf won the 100 backstroke (59.98) to pace Lowville to a second-place finish in the Class C sectional championships at Nottingham High School.
The Red Raiders’ also won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay events.
Wolf placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:03.82), Garrison placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:15.58) and Rosner placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.98).
Also for Lowville, Andre Meleshuck placed third in the 100 freestyle (55.10) and fourth in the 200 individual medley and teammate Colin Kempney finished fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Cory Demo finished fourth in the 50 freestyle event for Beaver River, which took fifth place in the team standings.
The Beavers finished third in the 400 freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 medley relay.
CYCLONES 4TH IN CLASS A MEET
Nate Carlos finished first in two individual events and helped Watertown to first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay as the Cyclones placed fourth overall in the Section 3 Class A meet at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
Carlos took the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 43.71 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 52.21 seconds. He also anchored the winning 200 free relay that also included Andrew Victoria, Xander Gaige and Simon Stratton. The relay finished in 1:29.30.
Carlos also appeared in Watertown’s second-place 200 medley relay with Victoria, Gaige and Stratton. The relay finished behind Liverpool in 1:29.30.
Stratton finished second in the 50 free (22.08) and 100 free (48.63). Victoria took third in the 100 free (48.86) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.37).
Watertown finished with 238 points overall. Liverpool won the meet with 381.5 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON FINISHES FOURTH IN CLASS B
Nolan Shelmidine placed third in the 100 butterfly (58.59) and fourth in the 100 backstroke events to spark South Jefferson to a fourth-place finish in the Class B sectional championships, also at Nottingham High School.
The Spartans finished third in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events and fifth in the 200 medley relay.
Also for South Jefferson, Garrett Fuller finished fifth in the 50 freestyle event.
Kaden McConnell paced second in the 100 freestyle (51.77) and fifth in the 100 backstroke to lead Indian River to a sixth-place finish.
