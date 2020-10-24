HAMMOND — Nick Pierce made seven saves to lead the Harrisville boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Hammond in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Friday.
The win was the 407th career victory for Pirates coach Rick Bearor, making him the Section 10 all-time boys soccer wins leader. He entered the season tied with the late Roger Dusharm, who won 406 games with Canton.
Degan Carr, Aiden Benzel and Nate Schmitt scored for the Pirates (1-3 overall and division). Hammond fell to 0-4.
LISBON 3, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Storm Walker scored two goals, including the game-winner with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game, to lead the Golden Knights (3-0) past Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game at Lisbon.
Tyler Gravlin also scored for Lisbon. Randy Durham and Kevin Joj scored for the Demons (2-1-1).
HEUVELTON 5, MORRISTOWN 1
Matt Basford picked up two goals as Heuvelton (3-0-2) defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game at Morristown.
Chris Ashlaw, Andrew Demers and Evan Felt also scored for Heuvelton.
Seth Witherhead scored for the Green Rockets (2-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Ted Farns scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Colton-Pierrepont past the Saints (0-3) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Cody Francis, Lachlan Johnson and Chris St. Andrews also scored for the Colts (4-2) and Harlee Besio stopped two shots.
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Lucas Monette scored the game-winning goal in the 54th minute and assisted on a goal from Ethan Cook as Chateaugay (1-5) defeated the Panthers in an East Division game in Brushton.
Justin Kennedy scored for the Panthers (0-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
MORRISTOWN 0, HEUVELTON 0 (OT)
Emma Showers made 11 saves as Morristown (2-2-1) played to a scoreless tie with the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Emma Lafaver made three saves for the Bulldogs (2-1-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 3, LISBON 2
Hillary Jones scored two goals and assisted on a goal from Ellie McQuade as the Demons (1-3) defeated Lisbon in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Emily Jordan scored both goals for the Golden Knights (2-2).
HAMMOND 5, HARRISVILLE 0
Two goals from Avery Kenyon helped Hammond defeat the Pirates (1-3) in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Hailey Cunningham scored one goal with two assists and Hailee Manning added another goal for Hammond (4-0).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3 ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kendall LaMora made five saves to lead the Colts past St. Regis Falls (0-4-1) in an East Division game at South Colton.
Kaitlyn Houston scored twice for the Colts (5-1) and Isabella Vaccaro added another goal.
CROSS COUNTRY
SALMON RIVER SWEEPS
Salmon River picked up two wins in both the boys and girls races in a three-team NAC meet at Tupper Lake.
The Shamrocks (2-1-1) beat Tupper Lake 24-31 and won against an incomplete team from Clifton-Fine (0-4). Tupper Lake also beat the Eagles.
Salmon River (2-2) beat Tupper Lake 25-30 in the girls race and defeated an incomplete team from Clifton-Fine (0-2-2).
Tupper Lake (2-2-1) also beat the Eagles.
