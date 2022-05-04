Times Staff Report
TURIN — Jonah Shearer went 2-for-4, including a three-run home run, and drove in four runs as Beaver River’s baseball team defeated South Lewis, 12-2, on Wednesday to claim the Frontier League’s “C” Division championship.
Winning pitcher Brayden Campeau struck out six, scattering four hits for Beaver River (12-0) in a game shortened to six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule against South Lewis (4-6).
Campeau and Brit Dicob (RBI) each went 2-for-2 at the plate, including a double, for the Beavers, who secured their fourth consecutive division title.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, LOWVILLE 1 (9)
Aaron Briones-Cooper singled twice and drove in two runs as the Spartans defeated the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game in Lowville on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Zach Blevins struck out 11, while walking only two in eight innings of work and Teague Quinn recorded the save after South Jefferson (10-0) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Max Makuch singled twice to pace Lowville.
Also in the Frontier League, Alexandria defeated LaFargeville, 26-2, and Sandy Creek bested Copenhagen, 12-5.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, INDIAN RIVER 2
Sophomore Colleen Davis struck 14 in five innings pitched and also homered and drove in three runs as the Spartans powered past the Warriors in a crossover game in Adams.
Bryanna Moroughan added a pair of hits for South Jefferson (9-1, 8-0).
Jade Goring hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Warriors (3-5, 2-5) to break up the Spartans’ shutout bid.
LOWVILLE 7, CARTHAGE 2
Winning pitcher Anna Dening tossed a complete game, striking out eight and walking only two, as the Red Raiders defeated the Comets in a crossover game in Carthage.
Olivia King singled and drove in four runs and Kiley Zicari singled twice and knocked in a run for Lowville (3-5) against Carthage (5-3, 3-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 10, ST. LAWRENCE 8
Kyden Burns finished with four goals to lead the Shamrocks (5-0) past the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Brasher Falls.
Hawi Francis scored three goals and Warren Oakes added two for Salmon River.
Jayden Ashley led the Larries (6-3, 5-2) with three goals and two assists and Charlie Dow contributed two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, ITHACA 6
Macy Shultz scored four goals and assisted on three others and Julia Garvin totaled six points, including five goals as the Spartans defeated the Little Red in a nonleague game in Adams.
Karsyn Burnash contributed four goals and an assist and Savannah Hodges scored four goals for South Jefferson (10-1), which pulled away in the second half after the game was tied 3-3 at halftime.
Maddie Barney tallied a goal and two assists for the Spartans and Jordyn Badalato scored a pair of goals.
POTSDAM 15, NORTHWOOD PREP 7
Emma Fields scored six goals and assisted on three others to lead Potsdam past Lake Placid’s Northwood Prep in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Darian Grant and Keegan McGaheran both scored three goals for the Sandstoners (6-3).
CARTHAGE 10, IMMACULATE HEART 9
Goalie Jayden Brown made 15 saves to record the win as the Comets edged the Cavaliers in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.
In the process, Brown became the all-time saves leader at Carthage and now has 406, besting the previous record of 400, which has held by Brittany Crosswhite.
Isabelle Wormwood scored five goals and Georgiana Doldo and Brooklynne Perrigo each contributed a pair of goals for the Comets (4-6, 2-4).
Hannah Netto scored three goals to pace Immaculate Heart Central (1-8, 1-7), Abby Bombard contributed two goals and two assists and Emeline Barton scored a pair of goals.
