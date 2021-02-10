TURIN — Beaver River staged a comeback in its first volleyball match of the season and defeated South Lewis 26-28, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 in the Frontier League volleyball season-opener Wednesday night at South Lewis.
It was the first match of an abbreviated season, and the first high school volleyball competition in the area since last March. Beaver River, South Lewis and Lowville are playing each other in a shortened season while recognizing pandemic protocols, such as wearing masks during competition.
Senior Chelsea Greenwood delivered 25 kills for Beaver River. “She’s just a beast,” Beaver River veteran coach Gene Sundberg said.
Alexia Clemons contributed 29 assists, four kills and four aces, and Courtney Terry finished with 23 digs and 22 service points for Beaver River.
For South Lewis, Lauren McGuire provided nine kills, eight service points and three aces. Amelia Hoffman recorded 24 digs, 13 points and four kills. Sophia Sabatini registered 11 assists, eight digs and six points.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 115, INDIAN RIVER 64
In the first interscholastic competition in nearly a year, both Watertown and Indian River faced off in a virtual swim meet.
Zach Kilburn placed first in four events for the Cyclones (1-0), two of which were relays. He finished the 100-yard backstroke in one minute and five seconds.
Michael Gaetley placed first in the 500 freestyle for Indian River (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.