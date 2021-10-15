LOWVILLE — Beaver River senior and former state competitor Emma Dicob won the Frontier League diving championship Friday at Lowville Academy.
Dicob, who made states in 2019, recorded a score of 415.05 points. Kadince Bach of Carthage was second with a mark of 385.40 and Indian River’s Caydence Munchnikoff was third.
The Watertown duo of Madison Adderly and Augusta Boomhower rounded out the top five.
BOYS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Landon Sullivan totaled a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights wrapped up their season with a Frontier League crossover victory over the Falcons in Copenhagen.
Caden Miller also scored a goal for Copenhagen (6-10 overall, 5-7 league).
Aiden McGuire made 11 saves for South Lewis (4-11, 3-10).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, BEAVER RIVER 2
The Patriots rallied for a pair of second-half goals in a crossover victory over the Beavers in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner, Evan Sova and Gabriel Gondek each scored for Sackets Harbor (4-12, 4-9).
Ayden Moser and Andrew Chartrand supplied goals for Beaver River (2-13, 2-10).
CARTHAGE 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Noah Odett and Brendan McKenna each scored as the Comets blanked the Vikings (8-8) in a nonleague matchup at Carthage.
Deveraux Watson made five saves for Carthage (8-8).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTOn 6, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Avery Zenger and Daniel Dodds-Walters both scored two goals to lead Parishville-Hopkinton past host Brushton-Moira in an East Division game in Brushton.
Cody Yette and Reynold Voisine also scored for the Panthers.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Andrew LaMora and Gabe Hornung scored to send the Larries past the Flyers in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Matt Richards scored for the Flyers.
LISBON 3, HARRISVILLE 0
Miles Gendebien scored twice as the Golden Knights beat the Pirates in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Ben LaRock also scored for Lisbon and Caleb Richardson made three saves for the shutout.
MORRISTOWN 6, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Aaron Woodcock scored three times for the Green Rockets in a West Division win over the Demons in Morristown.
Tristin Simmons scored two goals and Seth Witherhead added another goal.
OFA 2, CANTON 1
Nate Woods scored the game-winning goal as the Blue Devils beat the Golden Bears in a Central Division game in Canton.
Franklin Beach also scored for OFA. Nathaniel Romano scored for Canton.
MALONE 3, GOUVERNEUR 2 (OT)
Caleb Hall scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Huskies beat the Wildcats in a Central Division contest in Gouverneur.
Evan Miller also scored for Malone.
Ethan Fitzgerald scored twice for Gouverneur.
SALMON RIVER 2, POTSDAM 0
Kade Cook assisted on both goals to lead the Shamrocks past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Chase Lewis and Evan Collette scored for Salmon River.
GIRLS SOCCER
HAMMOND 7, MORRISTOWN 4
Hailee Manning finished with four goals as the Red Devils beat the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Hammond.
Ava Howie scored two goals for Hammond and Mia Tulley scored the other goal.
Laurell Vinch led Morristown with two goals. Carly Piercey and Kaley Dulmage also scored for the Green Rockets.
HEUVELTON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Dakota Mouthorp supplied one goal with two assists as the Bulldogs defeated the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Bella Doyle and Kate Cunningham also scored for Heuvelton.
VOLLEYBALL
CHATEAUGAY 3, MASSENA 1
Hannah Monette picked up 14 kills to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Red Raiders in four games in an East Division match in Massena.
Ayana Adams supplied 10 kills and Delaney Staples added 15 assists.
POTSDAM 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Sophie Layer’s 15 kills led the Sandstoners to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of the Eagles in a West Division match in Potsdam.
Alivia Gibson added 11 points for Potsdam.
