WAPPINGERS FALLS — Beaver River sophomore Colton Kempney finished fourth in the Nike New York Regional on Saturday in Bowdoin Park to earn a spot at next weekend’s nationals in Portland, Ore.
Kempney ran the 5-kilometer course in a time of 16 minutes, 6.1 seconds to book one of the five regional qualifying spots.
“He ran a really smart race and set himself up well early.” Beaver River coach Alex Barrett said. “He executed his game plan well and deserves to go to nationals.”
Cory Demo placed 21st with a mark of 16:42.8, Josiah Evan was 49th in 17:12.5 and Conrad Freed was 100th after registering a time of 17:52.6.
In the girls race, the South Lewis trio of Brynn Bernard, Lexi Bernard and Hannah Ielfied each finished in the top 25.
Brynn Bernard was 14th with a 19:01.4, Ielfied placed 17th with a time of 19:22.7 and Lexi Bernard turned in a time of 19:12.3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 65, ST. REGIS FALLS 27
Evan Felt scored 13 points as the Bulldogs used a balanced attack to beat the Saints in the championship game of the Brady Frazier Tournament at St. Regis Falls.
Jededia Crayford added 12 points for Heuvelton (2-0).
Coalby Cox paced St. Regis Falls (1-1) with 11 points.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 48, COLTON-PIERRPONT 38
Cody Lambert’s 20 points led the Bobcats to the win in the consolation game of the Brady Frazier Tournament in St. Regis Falls.
Lucas Smart chipped in with 14 points for Northern Adirondack (1-1).
Michael Schwartfigure scored nine points to lead Colton-Pierrpont (0-2).
SARANAC 49, MASSENA 46
Cogan Johnston and Jared Duquette each scored 12 points as Saranac held off Massena to win the Mugsy Tip-Off Classic on its home court in Saranac.
Connor Pecore added 10 points.
Massena rallied from a slow start to get within three late in the fourth quarter but a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime fell short. Adam Peets scored 13 points for Massena (1-1) and was named to the All-Tournament team along with teammate Chris McGregor.
ST. LAWRENCE 56, STILLWATER 44
Ansen Weegar scored 19 points and Cash Feeley supplied 12 as St. Lawrence Central rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Stillwater in the consolation game of the Lake George Tournament in Lake George.
Steve Horner contributed 10 points for SLC (1-1), which outscored Stillwater 21-14 in the final quarter.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 59, MORRISTOWN 34
Joey Melfi struck for 27 points and added eight assists as Thousand Islands tipped off its season with a nonleague victory at Morristown.
Emmett Baker added 19 points and four steals for the Vikings. Connor MacKay grabbed nine rebounds.
Cael Woodcock led Morristown (0-1) with 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 58, SYRACUSE CBA 51
Emma Dening struck for 16 points and 10 rebounds as Lowville outlasted Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy in the fourth quarter for the nonleague season-opening win at Lowville.
Sara Wood added a team-high 17 points for the Red Raiders, who outscored the Thunder 16-10 in the fourth to pull away from a one-point lead. Sydney Brown contributed nine points and six rebounds.
Savannah Moore scored 15 points and Savannah Sommer added 14 for CBA (0-1).
WHITESBORO 45, INDIAN RIVER 37
Cecilia Lapertosa led a balanced effort with 12 points as Whitesboro went on a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter to overtake Indian River in a nonleague game at Marcy.
Kiley Snow added 11 points and Kylie Clary 10 for Whitesboro (1-0).
LaKaiya Butcher scored 12 points for Indian River (0-1) and Jaynne Alcock added 10 points.
Emma Showers scored 21 points as Morristown outscored Alexandria 6-3 in the extra session to win a nonleague game in Morristown.
Lindsey Monica scored 14 points for Alexandria (0-1). Hallie Bain added 12 rebounds and blocked five shots.
n In the consolation game of the Mugsy Tip-Off Tournament in Saranac, Heuvelton beat Beekmantown, 41-29.
HOCKEY
LA SALLE 3, MALONE 2
Brendan Witte provided a goal and an assist as the Cadets topped the Huskies in a nonleague game at Hudson Valley Community College.
Hunter Caola and Reid Murray each added goals for La Salle (1-0).
Edmund Collins and Dominic St. Hilaire each scored for Malone (1-1).
HILTON 4, POTSDAM 1
Hilton won the Ben Corbett Tournament with a victory over tournament host Potsdam in the championship game.
Will Varney scored for the Sandstoners in the third period. Cole Eakins made the All-Tournament team for Potsdam and Robert Reed made it from Canton.
Canton lost 3-0 to Adirondack in the consolation game.
