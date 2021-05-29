BEAVER FALLS — Junior Jonah Shearer fired a no-hitter, striking out 15, as Beaver River blanked Copenhagen 11-0 Saturday in a Frontier League baseball division crossover game.
Shearer didn’t walk a batter in earning the win for the “C” Division-leading Beavers (15-2 overall, 14-1 division), who prevailed in the game shortened to five innings.
The Golden Knights reached base only once when Lukas Slate made it to first on a dropped third strike in the second inning.
At the plate, Shearer went 3-for-3, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs for Beaver River.
Brayden Campeau went 2-for-3 for the Beavers, including a double, and drove in three runs against Copenhagen (9-5, 8-5).
Jake Boliver doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Beaver River and Brandon Atwood singled twice.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, LIVERPOOL 11
Julia Garvin totaled two goals and three assists and Karsyn Burnash tallied three goals and an assist to pace a balanced offense as the Spartans held off the Warriors to win a nonleague game in Adams.
Macy Shultz and Maddi Barney each scored two goals for South Jefferson (13-1), and Romi LaClair contributed a goal and two assists.
Goalie Jennaca McGill made six saves to record the win for the Spartans. Liverpool (5-8) rallied to draw within 12-11 in the second half, but South Jefferson didn’t allow a goal in the last three minutes and 40 seconds to prevail.
Kendra Hall scored five goals to lead the Warriors, and Caroline Stevens scored three goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Kyan Combs and Jack Clough each scored two goals as the Cyclones edged the Spartans to win a defensive struggle in a Frontier League game in Watertown.
Goalie Evan Richardson made 11 saves to register the win for Watertown (10-3, 8-1), which blanked South Jefferson in the last three quarters, tallying the go-ahead goal in the third period.
Ethan Hopkins and Jaan Brooks scored a goal each for South Jefferson (3-6, 3-5), and goalie Tim Williams finished with 13 saves.
NEW HARTFORD 11, CARTHAGE 3
Anthony Campola scored five goals and Mateo Ripa tallied three goals as the Spartans defeated the Comets in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Dan Friedel chipped in with a goal and three assists for New Hartford (7-4), and goalie Gabriel Cull made seven stops.
Josh Simser scored a pair of goals for Carthage (5-6), and goalie Corey Decker finished with 12 saves.
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 17, ALEXANDRIA 1
Seventh grader Baylee Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs as Sandy Creek scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to top Alexandria in a crossover game in Alexandria Bay.
Scout Preston went 4-for-5 with a pair of triples and three RBIs for the Comets (9-3, 8-3). Hailey McGrew added two hits, including a home run, and drove in two. Lizzie Glazier provided a double and three RBIs.
Kendall Darling pitched the win, allowing the Purple Ghosts (7-4, 6-4) three hits.
