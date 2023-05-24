Beaver River junior Zehr wins 3 events, second in another

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River junior Connor Zehr won three events and placed second in another to lead six Beavers who claimed individual titles at the Section 3 Class C-2 boys and girls track and field championships Wednesday.

Zehr won the 1,600-meter run in four minutes and 39.6 seconds, the 800 (2:04.99), the 3,000 steeplechase (10:14.8) and took second in the 3,200 (10:18.86).

