BEAVER FALLS — Beaver River junior Connor Zehr won three events and placed second in another to lead six Beavers who claimed individual titles at the Section 3 Class C-2 boys and girls track and field championships Wednesday.
Zehr won the 1,600-meter run in four minutes and 39.6 seconds, the 800 (2:04.99), the 3,000 steeplechase (10:14.8) and took second in the 3,200 (10:18.86).
Senior Sawyer Schwendy won the triple jump with a mark of 40 feet-9 inches, and sophomore Dylan Buckingham won the pole vault (11-6).
In the girls events, junior Anna Roggie claimed the 100 hurdles (17.52 seconds) and took second in the triple jump (31-11). Kaylee Halteman won the high jump (4-10), and freshman Hannah Roggie captured the crown in shot put (32-11.5).
Also placing for Beaver River, eighth-grader Greta Kuhl took third in the 2,000 steeplechase, while juniors Naomi Roggie and Kennedy Baker placed second and third, respectively, in pole vault.
The 1,600 relay of Naomi Roggie, Payton McIntyre, Madison Abbott, and Lauren Brandt placed third.
The Beaver River boys placed third in the team standings and the girls placed fourth overall.
Tully won both the boys and girls team titles.
GENERAL BROWN 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 10
Ethan McConnell totaled four goals and an assist and Gabe Malcolm supplied three goals and two assists as the fourth-seeded Lions edged the fifth-seeded Spartans in a Class D quarterfinal in Dexter.
Goalie Luke Secreti made nine saves to record the win for General Brown and Luke Dupee chipped in with a goal and three assists. Carter Hunt and Julian St. Croix each added a goal and an assist for the Lions.
General Brown (10-6) will advance to a semifinal against top-seeded Skaneateles (14-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at East Syracuse-Minoa.
South Jefferson ended its campaign at 8-9 overall.
Luke Gilmartin tallied seven points on four goals and three assists to lead the third-seeded Warriors past the No. 6 Comets in the Section 3 Class C quarterfinals.
Josh Bigelow finished with four goals and one assist, while Kayden Paquette and Ashton Norton added two goals apiece for Carthage (7-11). Corey Decker made nine saves for the Comets.
Westhill (12-4) will face New Hartford in the Class C semifinals Friday at Fayetteville-Manlius.
NEW HARTFORD 21, INDIAN RIVER 5
Sawyer Kramer scored seven times and the No. 2 Spartans (14-3) piled on 11 first-quarter goals en route to the Class C quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Warriors in New Hartford.
Connor McMahon scored two goals and Jared Cook stopped 10 shots for Indian River (4-14).
EDWARDS-KNOX 7, HAMMOND 2
Cadey Wheat struck out 12 to lead No. 3 Edwards-Knox past the No. 2 Red Devils (11-4) in a Section 10 Class D semifinal at Hammond.
Edwards-Knox (10-3) will face either No. 4 Heuvelton or No. 1 Chateaugay for the championship at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That semifinal was rained out Wednesday and will take place at 5 p.m. today in Chateaugay.
Rylee Typhair picked up two hits for the Cougars.
