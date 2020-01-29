BEAVER FALLS — Emma Dicob and McKenna Boliver each recorded seven kills to lead Beaver River volleyball passed Thousand Islands 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 in the Frontier League “C” Division semifinals. They advanced to the finals and will play Sandy Creek for the championship Saturday at Watertown’s Case Middle School.
McKenna Mahoney and Caitlyn Woodward each provided seven assists while Kierstin Getman had 10 digs and Tina Boliver had eight points for the Beavers (13-1 overall). For Thousand Islands (2-13), Kerrigan Wiley had six kills and Hannah Dulmage eight assists.
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Sarah Balcom posted 15 kills and added five aces, four blocks and five digs as Sandy Creek swept South Lewis, 25-13, 25-22, 26-24, to advance to the C Division final Saturday at Watertown’s Case Middle School.
Hailey Miller contributed eight kills and five digs for Sandy Creek (13-4). Deanna Hathway added nine service points, including four aces, and nine digs.
South Lewis is 9-7.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 9, MASSENA 1
Kennedy Emerson scored three goals to lead the Potsdam girls hockey team to a victory over Massena in a Section 10 semifinal game in Potsdam.
The Sandstoners (16-6 overall) will face Salmon River for the championship at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Danielle Emerson and Karley Green both scored two goals for Potsdam and Keely Towne and Isabel Boyd added single goals.
Hannah Chilton scored for Massena (10-11).
SALMON RIVER 3, ISLANDERS 0
Carli Cartier stopped 23 shots to send the Shamrocks past the Islanders (2-9-1) in a Section 10 semifinal in Fort Covington.
Karli St. Ann, Hannah Johnson and Talynn Wylie scored goals for the Shamrocks (18-0-2).
MALONE 3, BEEKMANTOWN 2
Vail St. Hilaire supplied two goals as Malone (5-12) defeated host Beekmantown in a Section 7 semifinal.
Courtney Boyea also scored for Malone.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Zachary Durant scored in the third period to give the Shamrocks (6-8, 4-5) a win over the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference Division II game in Brasher Falls.
Connor Lewis and Jared Showen also scored for the Shamrocks.
Brendan Phippen and Jarrett St. Hilaire scored for the Larries (4-12, 3-8).
OFA 1, MALONE 0
Kelson Hooper made 19 saves as the Blue Devils shut out Malone (4-9-2, 3-5-1) in a Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Nolan O’Donnell scored 47 seconds into the third period for OFA (9-4-1, 6-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 92, BEAVER RIVER 47
Aiden Zehr scored 26 points, including draining five 3-pointers, to lead Lowville to a win over Beaver River in a Frontier League crossover game in Lowville.
Chad Bach and Aidan Macaulay also contributed with 15 points each for the Red Raiders (14-1, 9-0 league) — and Bach totaled 11 rebounds.
Sam Bush led the scoring for Beaver River (12-5, 10-4) with 17 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 48, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36
Tyler Green scored 20 points to spark the Patriots to a “D” Division victory over the Panthers at Sackets Harbor.
Nolan Baker contributed 13 points for Sackets Harbor (9-6, 7-6).
Jeremy McGrath scored 15 points to pace Belleville Henderson (4-11, 4-10).
OFA 76, WATERTOWN 50
Jackson Jones scored a team-high 18 points while John Powers made five threes for 15 points in Ogdensburg Free Academy nonleague win in Watertown.
Mesean Johnson also contributed 16 points for the Blue Devils (11-5 overall). AJ Carter finished with 12 points for Watertown (9-7).
APW 65, SANDY CREEK 58
Despite 31 points from Taylib Kimball, Sandy Creek fell to APW in a nonleague game in Parish.
Kimball was 13-for-15 at the free throw line and had six rebounds. Mason Ennist had a double-double for the Comets (2-10 overall) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 46, SARANAC LAKE 14
Kaitlyn Arcadi supplied 25 points as St. Regis Falls (7-5) defeated Saranac Lake in a nonleague game in St. Regis Falls.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 49, BEAVER RIVER 33
Jake Whitmore and Cadence Severs took major decision victories to help Indian River defeat Beaver River and capture coach Jamee Call’s 12th consecutive Frontier League “A” Division title, at Philadelphia.
Whitmore (182 pounds) won 8-0 and Cadence Severs (152) won 16-6. The Warriors (15-1, 8-0) won 10 matches and only two by forfeit.
The Beavers (11-4, 6-3) received wons from Connor Edick (195), who won in 18 seconds and Connor Everson (145), who won in 1:05.
MALONE 48, OFA 42
Malone recorded three victories by pin and took advantage of five forfeit wins to defeat Ogdensburg Free Academy in Malone.
Cayden Carter (152), Alex Boyea (182) and Brody Fountain (285) each pinned their opponents for the Huskies (3-5, 2-4).
Robert Downey registered a pin at 126 for OFA (1-11, 0-5) as did Tristan Richardson at 145 and Blake Hall at 195.
