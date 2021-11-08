SYRACUSE — Beaver River senior Emma Dicob booked a return trip to the states after setting a state qualifying-meet record in Class C at Sunday’s Section 3 girls swimming state qualifiers at Nottingham High School.
Dicob recorded an 11-dive score of 448.0 points, which beat the old record of 447.05 by Samantha Lanzafame from Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy in 2016.
The Beavers standout made the state meet in 2019 after qualifying at the Frontier League championships. There was no state meet in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dicob finished second overall behind Kaitlyn Carroll of Cicero-North Syracuse, who netted a Class A record of 515.60 points. Carthage senior Kadince Bach was fifth overall with 392 points.
Lowville’s Meredith Lovenduski finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke while the South Jefferson 400 freestyle relay team of Emma Purvis, Aurora Jarvie, Carley Hughes and Ava Burns was sixth.
CANTON WINS SECTION 10 CROWN
Alexis Stuntz won two events as the Golden Bears won the Section 10 title Sunday at Edwards-Knox High School in Russell.
Stuntz took victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley as Canton collected 296 points to finish ahead of St. Lawrence Central and Malone. Skyler Sanderson captured the 500 freestyle for the Golden Bears.
St. Lawrence’s Ella Bellinger (100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay) and Malone’s Maya Massaro (100 freestyle, 200 free relay, 400 free relay) were three-time winners.
CROSS COUNTRY
CARTHAGE’S FIELDING TO SIGN WITH TOLEDO
Carthage senior McKinley Fielding is slated to sign a letter of intent to run cross country and track at Division I Toledo of the Mid-American Conference.
Fielding placed second in the Section 3 Class B meet Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School with a time of 19:53.7 on the 5-kilometer course.
The letter signing is slated for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the high school gymnasium.
