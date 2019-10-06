Times Staff Report
BELLEVILLE — Brandon Bast scored a pair of goals to open the game and spark Belleville Henderson’s boys soccer team to a 4-0 triumph over Sackets Harbor on Saturday in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
With the win, the unbeaten Panthers (12-0) clinched the league’s regular-season title outright.
Last year, the Panthers finished as division co-champions with Lyme in the regular season, before going on to win the playoff championship.
“It was OK that we were co-champs last year, I have a lot of respect for Lyme coach Rob Goutremout and his team,” Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney said. “But for this season, these kids have really busted their butts and are really playing some of their best soccer. I feel so blessed and fortunate that they were able to win this outright.”
Maxim Hess and Nate Hanson scored a goal each against the Patriots and Ryan Green recorded a pair of assists.
LYME 4, ALEXANDRIA 0
Trevor Weston and Jake Bombard each scored twice for Lyme in its “D” Division win over Alexandria at Chaumont.
Both of Weston’s goals came in the first half while Bombard’s came in the second for the Indians (9-3, 9-3). Justin Cheeseman had two saves for Lyme and Joe Burrows finished with 22 saves for Alexandria (2-10, 2-10).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, LOWVILLE 0
Gabe Clement scored a pair of goals and goalie Clayton Hall made 11 saves as the Vikings blanked the Red Raiders in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Jack Bashaw contributed a goal in the first half to open the scoring for Thousand Islands (8-4, 7-4).
Along with Hall, Vikings coach Jason Clement credited Rees Gray, Cully Gaffney, Hayden Maloney, Harrison Wood and Til Kabasser with a “stellar defensive effort.”
Goalie Colton Simpson finished with eight saves for Lowville (5-6, 4-5).
WATERTOWN 1, WHITESBORO 0
Ethan Uliano scored the Cyclones’ only goal in a nonleague victory over No. 2 section-ranked Whitesboro in Watertown.
Uliano’s goal came with an assist from Simon Stratton in the seventh minute of the game. Evan Richardson helped shut down the Warriors in goal, making six saves for Watertown (9-2-1). Mark Matev made 12 saves for Whitesboro (8-2-2).
OFA 3, CANTON 2
Connor Griffith scored two goals, including the winner in the 64th minute, as the Blue Devils defeated the Golden Bears (5-5-2, 3-3-2) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Cooper Garvey also scored for OFA (4-5-2, 3-2-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Tim Farns scored all three goals as the Colts shut down the Demons (5-7) in a nonleague game at Potsdam high school.
Aiden Knight made three saves for Colton-Pierrepont (7-3).
BEEKMANTOWN 4, MALONE 2
Leo Golden scored the first two goals of the game to lead Section 7’s Beekmantown (5-4-2) to a home nonleague win over Malone.
Andrew Sorrell and Ethan Burke also scored for Beekmantown. Tyler Snell and Dawson Scharf scored for the Huskies (8-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 5, SANDY CREEK 0
Brooke Smykla figured in all five goals by tallying three goals and assisting on two others as the Golden Knights remained unbeaten in the league with a “D” Division win over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Raegan Dalrymple contributed a goal and an assist and Samantha Stokely tallied a goal for Copenhagen (11-0-1) against Sandy Creek (1-8-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Macy Shultz and Jackie Piddock each scored three goals as the Spartans defeated the Demons in a nonleague game in Adams.
Jennaca McGill and Maddie Perry tallied a goal each and Mia Buckingham assisted on two goals for South Jefferson (10-2-1) against Hermon-DeKalb (5-7).
INDIAN RIVER 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Mackenzie Adams and Raven Marsell each scored a goal as the Warriors blanked the Larries in a nonleague game at St. Lawrence.
Goalie Elizabeth Hellings made four saves for the shutout for Indian River against St. Lawrence (0-10-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, HEUVELTON 0 (OT)
Natalie Butterfield made six saves as the Colts defeated the Bulldogs (3-9-1) in an overtime game in South Colton. Alexus Cuthbert scored the winner for the Colts (5-6) in the 99th minute.
FOOTBALL
OFA 48, MALONE 6
Ogdensburg Free Academy produced several big-play scores to defeat Malone (0-5) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Malone.
MeSean Johnson caught touchdown passes of 20 and 15 yards and scored on a 64-yard punt return.
Stephen Morley rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries, including a 42-yard scoring run.
John Powers caught an 85-yard touchdown pass and Michael Reed scored on a 29-yard run for OFA (4-1).
Jackson Jones completed 9 of 15 passes for 172 yards, including four touchdowns.
CANTON 40, MASSENA 22
The Golden Bears (2-3) built a 20-6 halftime lead and closed out the game with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the Raiders in an NAC game in Canton.
Adam Calton completed 11 of 18 passes for 196 yards to lead Canton and Connor Ramsey gained 80 yards on 15 carries.
Christian McSurdy led Massena (1-4) with 100 yards on 14 carries.
CROSS COUNTY
THREE FALCONS PLACE IN TOP 5
Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard and Hannah Ielfield of South Lewis each finished in the top five in the small school race in a star-studded field at the Tully Invitational.
Lexi Bernard ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 22.1 seconds to take second while Brynn Bernard turned in a mark of 18:30.3 to get third place. Ielfield was fifth in 18:42.7 for the Falcons. Mallory Kraeger took 17th for South Lewis.
Defending Class D state champion Brooke Rauber won the race in 17:14.3 to help host Tully edge South Lewis in the team competition.
Emma Zimmermann was the highest finisher for Thousand Islands in 63rd. Makenna Nungester of Indian River was 48th in the girls large school race.
In the boys small school race, Collin Stafford of South Lewis placed seventh with a time of 17:29.3 and teammate Noah Edick finished eighth in 17:32.6.
South Lewis placed fifth in the team competition behind first-place Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy. Luke Riddoch placed 46th for the best finish for a Thousand Islands’ runner.
Hector Ramos of Indian River was 28th in the boys large school race.
GIRLS SWIMMING
ADIRONDACK 96, SOUTH LEWIS 90
South Lewis’ Amelia Hoffman and Kayley Walsh each won three times, but the host Wildcats picked up the nonleague win over the Falcons in Boonville.
Hoffman took wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke while Walsh picked up wins in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for South Lewis (7-4). The duo teamed with Brooklyn Sullivan and Patience Rivers to win the 200 medley relay for South Lewis.
