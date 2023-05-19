Times Staff Report
BELLEVILLE — Brittan Cross slugged a three-run home run as top-seeded Belleville Henderson defeated fourth-seeded Alexandria 11-1 in a Frontier League “D” Division baseball semifinal shortened to six innings because of a mercy rule.
Cayden Randall singled three times and drove in two runs for Belleville Henderson (13-2), and Josh Hemingway doubled, singled and knocked in a run.
The Panthers move on to face second-seeded Lyme in the division championship game at 11 a.m. today at Copenhagen.
Mason Savage singled twice for Alexandria (4-11) and Nathaniel Brundige doubled.
LYME 15, COPENHAGEN 3 (5)
Evan Froelich hit a home run as part of a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs to help the second-seeded Lakers beat the No. 3 Golden Knights in five innings via the mercy rule for the “D” Division playoff semifinal victory in Chaumont.
Cooper Kaplan went 2-for-3, including a double, while Alex Radley, Kenny Timmerman, and Logan McDonald each singled twice for Lyme (12-3).
Timmerman drove in three runs, and Radley and McDonald tallied two RBIs apiece in the win over Copenhagen (6-11).
CARTHAGE 10, GOUVERNEUR 1
Ethan Moser struck out seven and surrendered only three hits in five shutout innings to lead the Comets to a nonleague win over the Wildcats in Carthage.
Moser also singled, drew three walks, and scored a pair of runs, while Thomas Storms and Ruben O’Meara drove in two runs apiece for Carthage (11-6).
Nolan Reed went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for Gouverneur (3-8).
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 13, HOLLAND PATENT 11
Ashlee Ward tripled and drove in three runs as the Lions wrapped up the regular season by outslugging the Golden Knights for a nonleague win at Holland Patent.
Kori Nichols racked up four hits and three RBIs for General Brown (10-6).
Ella Armitage collected three RBIs for Holland Patent (5-12).
n In the Frontier League “A” Division final, Indian River beat Watertown, 18-15.
CANTON 23, POTSDAM 0
Tessa Alguire, Ava Hoy and Hadley Alguire combined on a no-hitter as Canton produced a win over Potsdam (0-14) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Tessa Alguire pitched the first two innings. Hoy pitched the next two and Hadley Alguire closed out the no-hitter in the fifth.
Sydnee Francis went 3-for-4, including a home run, to lead Canton (16-1, 14-0). Hadley Alguire and Maya Thomas also went 3-for-4 for the Golden Bears.
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 20, NEW HARTFORD 5
Ravan Marsell generated 12 points, including scoring six goals and assisting on six others, as the Warriors completed their regular season by downing the Spartans in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Michaela Delles supplied seven goals and one assist for Indian River (14-2), and Kallie Delles chipped in with two goals and four assists. Allison LaMora added four goals for the Warriors.
Sophia Campola tallied two goals and an assist to pace New Hartford (6-10).
GENERAL BROWN 15, CAZENOVIA 11
Trinity Stowell supplied four goals and two assists, and Cameryn Case generated two goals and four assists as the Lions topped the Lakers in a nonleague game at Cazenovia.
Alivia Cross totaled four goals and an assist for General Brown (7-9), Ava Dupee scored three goals and goalie Geona Wood made nine saves.
Katie Rajkowski scored six goals to pace Cazenovia (6-10), and Riley Knapp tallied three goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 17, V-V-S 1
Ethan Petrus totaled nine points, including scoring five goals, to help propel the Warriors to victory over the Red Devils in a nonleague game in Verona.
Riley Alexander generated four goals and three assists for Indian River (3-13), Zach McMahon tallied three goals and two assists, and Connor McMahon contributed three goals and an assist. Goalie Aaron Russell made 14 saves.
NEW HARTFORD 13, WATERTOWN 11
Nico Spazini contributed two goals and three assists and Jack Clough scored three goals in the Cyclones’ nonleague loss to the Spartans in Watertown.
Jack Adams and Jack Rathbun each scored two goals for Watertown (12-3) and goalie Patrick Duah finished with 14 saves against New Hartford (13-3).
WESTHILL 14, GENERAL BROWN 9
Ethan McConnell totaled four goals and an assist in the Lions’ nonleague loss to the Warriors at Westhill.
Gabe Malcolm and Carter Hunt each generated a goal and two assists for General Brown (9-6), and goalie Luke Secreti made 10 saves against Westhill (11-4).
