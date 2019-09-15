BEAVER FALLS — Goalie Sydney Hess made 25 saves as the Belleville Henderson girls soccer team edged Beaver River 2-1 in a Frontier League division crossover game Saturday.
Lexi Rogers and Breanna Scofield scored in the first and second half, respectively, as Belleville Henderson (5-0) built a 2-0 lead.
Paige Kloster scored for Beaver River (3-2, 2-2) and goalie Alexia Clemons made four stops.
SACKETS HARBOR 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Corinne Martin and Sophie Hardison each tallied a goal and assisted on another as the Patriots blanked the Falcons in a division crossover game in Turin.
Sofia Gray and Ashley Wilson scored a goal apiece for Sackets Harbor (2-2) and goalie Murielle Fedorko made just one save to record the shutout.
Zoey Hunziker made 21 saves for South Lewis (0-4, 0-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Kennady Amo assisted on one goal and scored another in the Vikings shutout crossover victory over LaFargeville in Clayton.
Sarah Corbett scored the first goal for Thousand Islands (2-2, 2-1). In goal for LaFargeville was Josie Barton who had four saves and Hayley Timerman who had five saves.
IMMACULATE HEART 0, INDIAN RIVER 0
Goalie Keely Cooney made 10 saves as the Cavaliers (3-2-1, 0-1-1) forged a tie with the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Elizabeth Hellings made four stops for Indian River (2-1-1, 1-0-1).
LYME 9, ALEXANDRIA 3
Calandria LaFontaine scored five goals and assisted on another to spark the Indians to a “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Chaumont.
Camille Stevenson and Natalia Ososkalo each contributed a goal and two assists for Lyme (5-0).
Olivia Ososkalo and Kaitlin Weston each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Indians.
Kat Probst tallied two goals and assist to lead Alexandria (0-4).
COPENHAGEN 4, SANDY CREEK 0
Brooke Smykla scored a pair of goals to pace the Golden Knights past the Comets in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Allison Best contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (5-0), which didn’t allow a shot on goal.
Goalie Marissa Filiatrault made 14 saves for Sandy Creek (0-4).
WESTHILL 3, LOWVILLE 0
Erica Gangemi scored a pair of goals and Lauren Bendall made four saves as the Warriors (2-1) blanked the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Lowville.
Goalie Elizabeth Western made seven saves for Lowville (2-1-1).
WATERTOWN 1, POTSDAM 0
Tatum Overton’s sixth minute goal helped the host Cyclones to a nonleague victory past the Sandstoners.
Alaina Mastin made three saves to get the shutout for Watertown (4-2).
Taylor Benda collected 16 saves for Potsdam (4-1).
BOYS SOCCER
LAFARGEVILLE 6, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 1
Wyatt Parliament and Drew Eichhorn each scored twice as the Red Knights downed the Comets in a crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Bailee Dwyer and Trenton Barnes added goals for LaFargeville (4-0).
Dylan Brown netted a goal for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (0-3).
OFA 1, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Aidan Laughman scored on a direct kick in the 53rd minute to help Massena (1-2-1, 1-1-1) to a tie with the Blue Devils in an NAC Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Karson LaRose scored in the first half for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-2-2, 0-1-2).
CARTHAGE 2, HARRISVILLE 2
Jalen Johnson scored an unassisted goal in the 67th minute as the Comets forged a nonleague tie with the Pirates in Carthage.
Aidan Parker scored the first goal for Carthage (2-2-1) and goalie Braeden Dorchester made 13 saves.
Matthew Allen scored both goals for Harrisville (3-1-1) and goalie Nicholas Kobylanski finished with nine stops.
GENERAL BROWN 1, CENTRAL VALLEY 1
Nick Lennox scored in the first half as the Lions and Thunder played to a nonleague tie in Ilion.
Carter Rosbrook made eight saves for General Brown (4-0-1).
Adin Day tied the game for Central Valley Academy (2-2-1).
