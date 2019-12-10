DEKALB JUNCTION — Kelsey Bennett scored 21 points to lead the Hammond girls basketball team to a 52-37 victory over Hermon-DeKalb in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday.
Kylie Vaughan added 15 points for the Red Devils (3-1 overall, 2-1 division). Hillary Jones led the Demons (1-3, 0-3) with 14 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 61, HARRISVILLE 36
Abby Hart scored 27 points and Lucy Frary added 20 as Edwards-Knox (2-1, 2-0) defeated Harrisville in a West Division game in Harrisville. Torie Moore led the Pirates (0-1) with 17 points and Hannah LaPlatney added 10.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 49, COLTON-PIERREPONT 25
Alexis Sullivan picked up 18 points to lead the Yellowjackets (3-1, 3-0) past the Colts in an East Division game in Madrid.
Emma Clemo led the Colts (1-1, 0-2) with 17 points.
ST. REGIS FALLS 39, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 37
A 14-point effort from Kaitlyn Arcadi sent the Saints (2-1, 2-0) past the Panthers in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Leah Walker added 13 points for St. Regis Falls. Emma Russell led Brushton-Moira (0-2) with 12 points.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 34, TUPPER LAKE 25
Sydnie Phippen produced 10 points to send Parishville-Hopkinton (1-5, 1-3) past Tupper Lake in an East Division game in Parishville.
Shannon Soucy scored nine points for the Lumberjacks (0-5, 0-2).
OFA 65, SALMON RIVER 6
Abby Raven tallied 15 points as the Blue Devils beat the Shamrocks (1-3, 0-2) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg. Riley Hough added 10 points for OFA (1-0).
MASSENA 57, POTSDAM 45
Aryssa Hopps led the Red Raiders (2-2, 1-0) with 15 points in a Central Division win over the Sandstoners in Massena.
Laylah Bingham and Tsiakoseriio David each added 12 for Massena.
Sierra Cummings scored 19 points for the Sandstoners (1-1, 0-1).
GOUVERNEUR 47, MALONE 36
Laney Smith picked up 15 points as the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) defeated the Huskies in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Radin Burns added 10 points for the Wildcats and Leah Gallagher scored 18 for the Huskies (1-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALMON RIVER 54, COLTON-PIERREPONT 31
Hawi Francis Cook led Salmon River (2-3) with 13 points in a nonleague win over Colton-Pierrepont in Colton.
Kyran Skidders scored 11 points and Logan Lebehn added 10 for Salmon River. Aiden Knight led the Colts (0-5) with eight points.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 4, MALONE 2
Peter Coakley scored two goals and Daniel Mahoney assisted on all four as Canton (1-4, 1-0) defeated Malone in an intradivision game in Malone.
Rhett Palmer and Justin Brabant both scored one goal for Canton.
Dawson Miletich and Adam Fakir scored first-period goals for Malone (2-3, 1-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 6, BEEKMANTOWN 1
Karli St. Ann and Myranda Collette scored two goals each to send Salmon River (6-0) past Beekmantown in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Makhia Snyder and Jaryn Chubb also scored for Salmon River.
MALONE 2, SARA/PLACID 1
Vail St. Hilaire scored both goals to lead Malone (2-2, 1-1) past host Sara/Placid (1-1-1) in a Section 7 game.
