BALDWINSVILLE — South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard won the girls small school race at the Baldwinsville Invitational on Saturday.
Bernard registered a time of 19 minutes, 7.3 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Teammate Mallory Kraeger finished fifth and Grace Bailey was 19th.
South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi was second overall as the Spartans won the team crown. Carley Worden (sixth), Reese Roberts (10th) and Chloe Abbott (17th) all finished in the top 20.
In the large schools race, Amalia Netto of Watertown placed 25th.
BEAVERS WIN AT UTICA PROCTOR
Lauren Brandt finished sixth as Beaver River won the small school team title at the E.J. Hermann Invitational in Utica.
Brandt logged time of 21:09.1 on the 5k course. Greta Kuhl was 12th and Grace Davis 14th for the Beavers. Lily Goettke of Carthage finished 17th in the girls large school race.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SL’S MACIEJKO FIFTH AT BALDWINSVILLE
MacCoy Maciejko finished fifth on the small school race at the Baldwinsville Invitational.
Maciejko posted a time of 17:30.5 on the 5k layout. Senior Mitchell Domagala was 20th and teammate Michael McGrath was 21st as South Lewis notched fifth in the team competition.
ZEHR TAKES FIFTH IN UTICA
Beaver River junior Conner Zehr was fifth in the small school race at the E.J. Hermann Invitational in Utica.
Zehr recorded a time of 17:24.2, while Mason Zehr finished 18th as the Beavers were fifth in the team standings.
Kaden Worthley took 26th as Canton was sixth in the team competition.
In the large schools race, the Carthage duo of Isaac Searle and Garrett Roberts were 11th and 13th, respectively.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTH JEFF WINS “A” CROWN
Mia Mouaikel and Lauren Bier won singles titles as the Spartans won the Frontier League “A” Division tournament at Watertown.
Mouaikel beat Georgiana Doldo of Carthage, 6-1, 6-2, to win the second singles title while Bier beat Sophia Bilotta of Carthage, 6-3, 6-3, in the third singles tournament. Madison Pfleegor and Laurelle Surette were victorious in the second doubles bracket.
Indian River placed second thanks to Jaylynn Robinson’s first singles win. The first doubles team of Ravan Marsell and Kelsey Plath also won.
LOWVILLE TAKE “B” TOURNEY TITLE
The Red Raiders took four of the five tournaments to win the “B” Division title at Watertown.
Rubi Zabielowicz won the second singles title while Phoebe Jennings picked up the third singles title for Lowville. The Red Raiders’ Anna Denning, Hannah Moshier and Katelyn Baker, Alyvia Millard won their respective tournaments. Immaculate Heart Central’s Samantha Booth won the first singles crown.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN WINS HOME INVITE
Mallory Peters won three events as the host Cyclones won the Cyclone Invitational.
Peters got wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 free and 200 free relay. Fellow Watertown junior Jasmine Ferguson won the 100 butterfly and 200 free relay for Watertown, which scored 371 points.
South Jefferson placed second thanks to Ava Burns’ four wins. She captured the 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Aurora Jarvie was also a three-time winner for the Spartans, who logged 215 points. Lowville finished third in the team standings.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 1, LOWVILLE 0
Kyle Day’s goal was the difference as the host Cyclones edged the Red Raiders in a FL crossover matchup.
Devin Connell registered two saves for Watertown (6-2, 5-0). Isaiah Spence turned aside seven shots for Lowville (4-3-1, 2-3-1).
LYME 9, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Jonny LaFontaine posted two goals and an assist as the Lakers downed the Falcons (1-5) in a crossover game at Turin.
Aiden Linkroum and Alex Radley also scored twice for Lyme (7-1, 6-1).
BEAVER RIVER 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Ayden Moser and Cade Olmstead each scored as the Beavers blanked the Purple Ghosts (3-4-1) in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Collin Walseman assisted on both goals for Beaver River (3-4, 3-3).
COPENHAGEN 1, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Tavian Camper scored off a header from a corner kick as the Golden Knights got past the Panthers (5-3-1) in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Hayden McAtee made five saves for Belleville Henderson (5-2-2, 5-2-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (OT)
Nick Arthur notched two goals as the Patriots (0-7-1) and Vikings (2-5-2, 1-4-2) played to a crossover tie at Clayton.
CENTRAL SQUARE 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Kyle Waskiewicz’s goal was the difference as the RedHawks defeated the Warriors (2-5-1) in nonleague play at Central Square. Andrew Watrous collected five saves for Central Square (5-4-1).
LYME 2, LARFARGEVILLE 1
Derek Radley scored off a throw-in seven minutes into the second half as the Lakers fended off the Red Knights in a “D” Division game Friday at Chaumont.
Twin brother Alex Radley tallied a goal for Lyme (6-1, 5-1). Nate Wyatt logged a goal for LaFargeville (3-4).
SALMON RIVER 1, GENERAL BROWN 0
Chase Lewis scored on a pass from Rick Chatland in the 24th minute as Salmon River defeated General Brown (3-6) in a nonleague game at Fort Covington. Ryan Bouchey made three saves for the Shamrocks (7-2).
LISBON 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Cooper Rutherford scored from Truman Gendebien in the sixth minute as the Golden Knights (6-0, 5-0) defeated Harrisville (4-2-1, 3-1) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
OFA 2, MALONE 1
Alex Mitchell scored in the 65th minute to send OFA (3-3, 1-2) to victory Friday in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Malone.
Brady Bullock also scored for the Blue Devils. Brennan Hebert scored for the Huskies (0-8, 0-6).
GIRLS SOCCER
LYME 2, SANDY CREEK 1
Natalia Ososkalo generated a goal and an assist as the Lakers upended the Comets in a FL crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Summer Reichert scored the game-winner for Lyme (3-5). Addison Petrie netted an unassisted goal for Sandy Creek (4-3).
COPENHAGEN 4, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Samantha Stokely provided two goals and an assist as the Golden Knights blanked the Panthers (5-3) in a “D” Division game Friday at Belleville.
Mollie Babcock and Aliza Villeneuve each scored while Aubree Smykla handed out two assists for Copenhagen (7-1).
MASSENA 3, OFA 0
Joey Phillips scored twice to lead the Red Raiders past Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-5-1, 2-4-0) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Tori Cappiello also scored for Massena (7-0) and Ainsley Cromie made two saves for the shutout.
CHATEAUGAY 3, PERU 2 (OT)
Irelynn LaPlante scored the overtime winner for Chateaugay (7-0) in a nonleague game at Peru.
Olivia Cook assisted on the winning goal and scored two other goals for the Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
CHATEAUGAY 3, POTSDAM 0
Vicki Titus scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of the Sandstoners (0-6) in an NAC nonleague match Friday in Chateaugay.
