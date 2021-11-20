South Lewis sisters Lexi Bernard and Brynn Bernard placed 16th and 17th, respectively, at the New York State Federation meet at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
Lexi ran the 5-kilometer course in 18:57.4 while Brynn, who won the NYSPHSAA Class D race on Nov. 13, turned in a time of 19:04.0. Mallory Kraeger was 80th as the Falcons finished 12th in the team standings
Maddie Dineen of Norwood-Norfolk was 35th while Sharon Colbert took 50th, as Norwood-Norolk finished 14th in the team standings. South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash turned a 42nd-place showing.
Collin Stafford of South Lewis finished 22nd in the boys race with a mark of 16:35.6 while Canton’s Max Finley took 59th.
In another cross country race, South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe was the top girls finisher with a 17:52.8 at the 12th Rock Northeast Championships in Montgomery. Carthage’s McKinley Fielding was third in the high school girls race.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SLC relay 23RD AT STATES
The St. Lawrence Central 200-yard medley relay of Berkleigh Bordeleau, Ella Bellinger, McKenna Bowles and Erin Lantry finished 23rd at the NYSPHSAA championships at Ithaca College.
The relay registered a time of 2:03.37, as the race was won by Section 11’s Northport-Commack.
Canton’s Skyler Sanderson finished 24th in the 500 freestyle.
