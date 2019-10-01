BELLEVILLE — Allison Best netted a hat trick as the Copenhagen girls soccer team defeated Belleville Henderson, 4-2, in a battle of unbeaten Frontier League “D” Division teams Monday.
Brooke Smykla added a goal and an assist, and Olivia Buckley made six saves for the Golden Knights (9-0-1).
Kennady Billman and Karrigan Riordan provided goals for the Panthers (7-1-2).
LAFARGEVILLE 2, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Kamryn Barnes and Chelsea Russell each scored as the Red Knights blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Olivia James collected six saves for LaFargeville (4-6-1).
Murielle Fedorko stopped seven shots for Sackets Harbor (4-6).
WATERTOWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Tatum Overton scored twice as the Cyclones held off the Warriors in “A” Division play at Philadelphia.
Jenna Christopher chipped in a goal and an assist for Watertown (7-3, 5-1).
Rhyleigh Colvard posted a goal and an assist for Indian River (3-5-1, 1-4-1).
IHC 3, CARTHAGE 2
McKenna Cooney converted a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in regulation as the Cavaliers edged the Comets in an “A” Division game at Carthage.
Julia Netto and Kaily Montgomery added goals for Immaculate Heart Central (4-5-1, 1-4-1).
Laura Albright and Emma Storms provided goals for Carthage (1-9, 1-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, BEAVER RIVER 0
Macy Shultz’s hat trick powered the Spartans to a crossover victory over the Beavers (6-4-1, 5-4-1) at Beaver Falls.
Alysse Perry and Mia Buckingham each contributed a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (8-2-1, 5-2-1).
LOWVILLE 7, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Hannah Freeman netted three goals as the Red Raiders downed the Vikings (5-5, 5-4) in a crossover game at Clayton.
Valle Widrick accumulated two goals and an assist for Lowville (8-2-1, 6-0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 10, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Karsyn Fields and Marissa Valvo each totaled two goals as the Lions blanked the Falcons.
Averi Fields generated a goal and an assist for General Brown (7-3-1, 4-2-1).
GOUVERNEUR 1, MASSENA 0
Laney Smith scored with 3:22 left in regulation to lift the Wildcats past the Red Raiders in Northern Athletic Conference Central Division play at Massena.
Shacoria Jackson turned aside five shots for Gouverneur (7-1-1, 6-1-1).
Sabrella Cromie made six saves for Massena (5-5-1, 5-3-1).
CANTON 1, POTSDAM 1 (OT)
Emma Coburn scored with 18 minutes left in regulation as the Golden Bears (3-4-3, 3-3-2) forged an NAC Central tie with the Sandstoners at Potsdam.
Sophia Janoyan opened the scoring for the Sandstoners (6-2-1, 6-1-1).
MALONE 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Caitlin Douglas notched a pair of goals as the Huskies blanked the Larries in an NAC Central matchup at Malone.
Abby Monette connected for the other goal for Malone (4-6-1, 4-4-1).
Brooke Rubado handled eight shots for St. Lawrence Central (0-8-2, 0-7-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kaitlyn Kirk finished off an assist from Emily Collins with less than two minutes left in regulation to boost the Panthers past the Lumberjacks in an NAC East matchup at Parishville.
Brenna Woods made three saves, posting the shutout for Parishville-Hopkinton (5-4).
Libby Gillis turned aside 11 shots for Tupper Lake (2-6-1, 1-6-1).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Kyla Phelan logged a goal and an assist as the Panthers topped the Flyers in an NAC East game at Norwood.
Teaghan Phelan and Emma Russell added goals for Brushton-Moira (9-3-1, 8-1-1).
Emma Schiavone scored for Norwood-Norfolk (3-3-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, CHATEAUGAY 0
Alexis Sullivan paced the Yellowjackets with a goal and an assist as they knocked off the Bulldogs in an NAC East match at Madrid.
Lydia Thomas tallied the other goal for Madrid-Waddington (2-6-2, 2-5-1).
Emma Staples made nine saves for Chateaugay (7-2-2, 6-1-2).
n In another Central Division game, Ogdensburg Free Academy and Salmon River played to a 2-2 overtime tie.
n In West Division action, Hammond blanked Morristown 5-0, Edwards-Knox slipped past Harrisville, 3-2, and Lisbon defeated Heuvelton, 1-0, in overtime.
BOYS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 6, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Justin Zappala’s two goals and two assists helped the Red Raiders blank the Comets (1-8) in a FL crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Lowville (5-5, 4-4) scored five second-half goals to pull away.
