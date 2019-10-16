PARISHVILLE — Kelly Bloom scored off passes from Emily Collins and Kylie Kirk in the 44th minute to lead the Parishville-Hopkinton girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Chateaugay in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday.
Brenna Woods made nine saves for the Panthers (8-7 overall, 8-5 division).
Emma Staples made three saves for the Bulldogs (11-3-2, 10-2-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Shelby Vallance made 10 saves as the Flyers defeated the Colts (5-8, 4-7) in an East Division game in Norwood.
Kaisyn Planty scored in the second half for Norwood-Norfolk (5-5-2).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Jaelynn Uppstrom scored the winning goal in the 67th minute to send Madrid-Waddington (4-8-3, 4-7-2) past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Lacey Sullivan scored in the first half for Madrid-Waddington. Leah Wheeler scored for the Saints (3-12, 3-10).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 3, TUPPER LAKE 2 (OT)
Teaghan Phalen scored in overtime to lead Brushton-Moira (11-4-1, 10-2-1) to a come-from-behind win over the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Tupper Lake (5-9-1, 3-9-1) built a 2-0 lead off goals from Loran Kavanagh and Stephanie Fortune.
Kyla Phelan scored two goals, including one in the 79th minute, for the Panthers to send the game to overtime.
HAMMOND 2, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Kelsey Bennett scored two goals to lead Hammond past Hermon-DeKalb (6-9, 5-6) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Bennett scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute and added an unassisted goal in the 53rd.
Alyvia Crosby made two saves for the Red Devils (14-1, 11-0).
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, HEUVELTON 0
Alicia Matthews made three saves for the Cougars in a West Division win over the Bulldogs (4-11-1, 4-8) in Heuvelton.
Abigail Hart scored a goal and assisted on two others for the Cougars (9-4-1, 7-4-1). Karina Benzal, Macy White and Lucy Frary also scored for Edwards-Knox.
MALONE 1, POTSDAM 1 (OT)
Kennedy Emerson scored in the 64th minute to give the Sandstoners (8-3-3, 8-1-3) a tie with the Huskies in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Ryleigh McCauley scored in the 60th minute for Malone (6-7-2, 6-5-2).
CANTON 5, SALMON RIVER 0
Katie Chisholm supplied two goals and one assist to send Canton past Salmon river (2-11-2, 2-10-2) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Hannah Reed, Jenny Haycook and Quinn Woodward also scored for the Golden Bears (9-4-3, 9-2-3).
Abbie Dent made one save for the shutout.
MASSENA 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Libby Rogers assisted on three goals as the Red Raiders defeated the Larries (0-12-2, 0-10-2) in a Central Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kylie Latham, Jeanelle Burke, Lindsay LaDue, Hayleigh Armstrong and Shaylena Mandigo scored for the Red Raiders (8-6-2, 8-4-2), and Sabella Cromie made three saves for the shutout.
COPENHAGEN 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Allison Best netted a pair of goals and the Golden Knights topped the Red Knights in a Frontier League “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Brooke Smykla added a goal and two assists for Copenhagen (14-0-2, 14-0-1).
Kamryn Barnes scored for LaFargeville (7-7-1).
LYME 4, SACKETS HARBOR 4 (OT)
Olivia Ososkalo’s second goal in the 62nd minute helped the Indians forge a “D” Division tie against the Patriots in rainy Sackets Harbor.
Callie LaFontaine supplied a goal and assist for Lyme (8-5-1).
Corinne Martin gave Sackets Harbor (5-8-2) the lead in the 52nd minute. Murielle Fedorko made 11 saves for the Patriots.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 0
The Beavers shut out the Comets for a crossover win in Sandy Creek (2-9-1) in their final regular season game.
Kaylee Zehr, Emma Lyndaker and Lauren Steiner scored for the Beavers (8-5-2, 7-5-2).
SANDY CREEK 3, ALEXANDRIA 2
On Tuesday, Brooke Snedeker, Tiaira Copenhaver and Sara Balcom scored a goal each as the Comets (2-8-1) edged the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division at Alexandria.
Kat Probst and Taydan Jeffers tallied a goal each for Alexandria (1-15, 1-14).
VOLLEYBALL
OFA 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Emily Farrand scored 29 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 win over the Wildcats (1-11, 0-6) in a West Division match in Ogdensburg.
Farrand also picked up 15 aces for OFA (10-2, 6-1).
