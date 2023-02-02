WATERTOWN — Augusta Boomhower totaled 37 assists, 11 kills and 13 service points as Watertown’s volleyball team rallied to defeat Carthage, 3-2, on Thursday night in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal played at Case Middle School.
Kate Ciscell contributed 16 kills and two blocks for the Cyclones (9-8), who won, 27-29, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 and 15-8.
Also for Watertown, Olivia Urf tallied 10 assists and 16 service points, and Makayla Rocha chipped in 13 kills and eight digs.
Watertown advances to face Indian River in the division final Saturday at 4 p.m. at Case Middle School.
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Mikayla Glazier supplied 21 assists, 15 points and nine aces to pace the Comets to a 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25 and 15-12 “C” Division semifinal win over the Vikings at Sandy Creek.
Lily Kohlback contributed 19 kills while Mia Hathway added 18 assists and 11 digs.
Sandy Creek meets Beaver River in the “C” final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Watertown.
■ Also in the playoffs, South Jefferson defeated visiting General Brown in a “B” Division semifinal, 29-27, 25-15 and 25-23.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 82, SANDY CREEK 79 (3 OT)
Jack Lamon’s bucket with 10 seconds left put Thousand Islands ahead by five points to seal a hard-fought “C” Division victory over Sandy Creek in Clayton that traveled three overtimes.
The game produced a pair of buzzer-beaters, a 3-pointer by Lamon to set up a second overtime and a basket by Sandy Creek’s Hudson Hunt to push the teams to a third overtime.
Lamon finished with 22 points and Ryan Pavlot led the Vikings (8-8, 8-7) with 29. Peyton Lamon added 16 points.
Hunt accumulated 28 points for Sandy Creek (10-8, 10-7). Mason Ennist supplied 20 and Colton Killiam scored 15.
BEAVER RIVER 69, SOUTH LEWIS 55
Kade Schneider scored 21 points to pace Beaver River to victory over the Falcons in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Carter Rice added 16 points and Ayden Moser scored 10 points for Beaver River (12-6, 12-6), which clinched the division’s regular-season title.
GENERAL BROWN 61, CARTHAGE 53
Tucker Rosbrook poured in 35 points to fuel the Lions to a division crossover victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Ryan Hiller added 10 points for General Brown (14-2, 12-1).
Trenton Walker scored 22 points for Carthage (9-8, 4-8) and Ashton Norton contributed 20 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 67, LYME 32
Austin Griner scored a game-high 26 points and hauled in seven rebounds to spark the Patriots over the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Ethan Tracy scored 12 points and Marcus Castine contributed 11 points for “D” Division regular-season champion Sackets Harbor (17-1, 15-0) against Lyme (3-15, 3-12).
COPENHAGEN 52, ALEXANDRIA 31
Samuel Carroll recorded a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Golden Knights cruised past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Hayden McAtee contributed 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Copenhagen (11-7, 8-7).
Eli McIlrath scored 10 points to lead Alexandria (0-18, 0-15).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 73, LAFARGEVILLE 36
Jacob Fargo scored a game-high 34 points to propel the Panthers past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game played in Belleville on Thursday night.
Brandon Dodge added 14 points for Belleville Henderson (10-8, 8-7) and Kayden Gordinier chipped in with 11 points.
Jeremy Shimel scored 20 points to pace LaFargeville (3-15, 3-12) and Nate Wyatt recorded a dou8ble-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, ST. LAWRENCE 40
Jack Bailey led the Yellowjackets (10-7, 7-5) with 20 points in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division win over St. Lawrence Central in Madrid.
Troy Peck scored 13 points and Kaden Kingston tossed in 11. Ayden Beach led the Larries (12-5, 7-4) with 22 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 65, IMMACULATE HEART 23
Leah Ferris and Kori Nichols each scored 18 points to propel the Lions (15-2, 14-1) over the Cavaliers (12-4) in a FL “B” Division game at Immaculate Heart Central.
SANDY CREEK 63, THOUSAND ISLANDS 52
The Comets topped the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek to clinch at least a share of the division’s regular-season title.
ST. REGIS FALLS 52, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 37
Rhea Work scored 18 points to lead St. Regis Falls (8-7, 4-5) past the Panthers in an NAC East Division game in Parishville.
Autumn Cox and Olivia Wilson both scored 14 points for the Saints. Natalie Snell scored 13 points for the Panthers (1-15, 0-10) and Bailey Warren added 10 points.
HAMMOND 56, LISBON 46
Landree Kenyon led Hammond (12-0, 8-0) with 21 points in a West Division win over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Ava Howie scored 20 points for Hammond. Allison Bell led Lisbon (9-8, 4-6) with 17 points. Leah Warren and Rachel LaRock both picked up 12 points.
CANTON 57, POTSDAM 24
Ava Hoy finished with 16 points as Canton (11-5, 8-3) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Calie Klassen added 14 points for the Golden Bears.
Salwa Hymene led Potsdam (7-10, 4-8) with 11 points.
SALMON RIVER 40, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 31
Skyla Ransom scored 14 points as Salmon River (5-13, 1-11) topped the Flyers in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Kaidance Sunday scored 11 points and Taya Ransom added 10. Caryn Perretta and Olivia Plonka both scored nine points for the Flyers (3-13, 1-10).
HERMON-DEKALB 59, HARRISVILLE 32
Olivia Simser scored 29 points to lead the Demons (11-8, 4-4) past Harrisville in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Aaliyah O’Donnell added 11 points for Hermon-DeKalb.
Violet Atkinson scored 11 points for the Pirates (6-10, 0-8).
BOWLING
WARRIORS, COMETS VICTORIOUS
Katie Call rolled a 203 high game to pace the Indian River girls with a total pin count of 1,418 to capture the FL championship at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown.
Carthage took the boys title with 1,461 pins, while Beaver River’s Ethan Crouse captured the individual crown with a 243 high game.
BOYS SWIMMING
NEW HARTFORD 99, WATERTOWN 82
Xander Gaige (50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) won two individual events for the host Cyclones (8-1) in a nonleague meeting with the Spartans.
