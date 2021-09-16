Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Harmon Braddock scored a pair of goals to spark Watertown to a 3-0 triumph over Indian River on Thursday in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer game.
Ryan Podvin tallied a goal for the Cyclones (4-1-1 overall, 2-0 league), and goaltender Devin Connell make one save in the shutout.
Goalie Joe Rapp finished with 15 saves for the Warriors (2-3, 0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, CARTHAGE 1
Regan Lawlee tallied a goal and assisted on another as the Spartans topped the Comets in a division crossover game in Carthage.
Ethan Hopkins chipped in with two assists for South Jefferson (4-1-1, 3-0-1), which received a goal from five different players. Goalie Deveraux Watson finished with 12 saves for Carthage (4-3, 0-3).
LOWVILLE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Peyton Matuszczak scored a pair of goals as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions in a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Goalie Colton Simpson was required to make one save to record the shutout for Lowville (3-1, 2-1). Tucker Rosbrook made five saves for General Brown (2-2-1, 1-2-1).
LYME 8, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Jonathan LaFontaine figured in the scoring of six goals, tallying four goals and assisting on two others to propel the Indians past the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Derek Radley scored a pair of goals and Alex Radley finished with a goal and two assists for Lyme (2-1).
Goalie Cale Laduc was credited with 17 saves for Sackets Harbor (1-4, 1-3).
CANTON 3, MALONE 1
The Golden Bears (2-4, 1-2) scored three goals in the final 17 minutes to beat the Huskies in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Jack Kerrigan scored the first goal for Canton in the 63rd minute. Brad Frank scored the game-winning goal in the 64th minute and Josh Aldous scored in the 75th.
Jacob Hall scored for Malone (0-5, 0-3) in the 53rd minute.
SALMON RIVER 1, OFA 0
Ethan Moulton made seven saves as the Shamrocks shut out the Blue Devils (1-2-1, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Rick Chatland scored for Salmon River (4-0, 3-0) off a pass from Evan Collette in the 70th minute.
ST. LAWRENCE 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 3
Connor Foster scored three goals for St. Lawrence Central (1-3, 1-2) in an East Division win in St. Regis Falls.
Noah Rondeau led the Saints (1-4, 1-3) with two goals.
In other games, Massena beat Gouverneur 6-0 in a Central Division game. Parishville-Hopkinton beat Norwood-Norfolk 3-0 and Colton-Pierrepont beat Brushton-Moira 5-0 in East Division contests.
In girls competition, St. Lawrence Central beat St. Regis Falls 3-0 in an East Division soccer game and Ogdensburg Free Academy edged Clifton-Fine 3-2 in a West Division volleyball match.
FOOTBALL
CAMDEN 49, SOUTH JEFFERSON 28
Connor Dean scored four touchdowns, including an interception return for a score, as Camden defeated South Jefferson in a Class B North division game in Adams.
Dean also ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for Camden (2-0) and teammate Noah Morse ran for two scores, totaling 166 yards on 20 carries.
Derrick Sciarabba rushed for 179 yards on 15 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead South Jefferson (0-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 51, SOUTH JEFFERSON 51
The South Jefferson 400-yard relay of Carley Hughes, Laura Zehr, Ava Burns and Emma Purvis captured the meet’s final event to forge a tie with Lowville in a back-and-forth Frontier League meet in Lowville.
The Spartans relay won 4:06.38 to 4:09.13 in the last race.
Purvis added individual wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle for South Jefferson (3-1-1). Hughes captured the 100 butterfly.
Meredith Lovenduski (200 IM) and Grace Myers (50 free) each won an individual race and appeared on two winnng relays for Lowville (4-0-1). Linnea Haney also swam on a winning relay and won the 100 breaststroke for the Red Raiders.
WATERTOWN 105, THOUSAND ISLANDS 65
Mallory Peters (200 IM and 100 backstroke) and Jasmine Ferguson (50 frees and 100 fly) each won two events and swam on the winning 200 medley relay as Watertown secured a victory against Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Julia Urf added a victory in the 200 free and Lillian Johnson a win in the 100 free for the Cyclones. Both swam on the winning 200 free relay.
Nina Colello appeared on two winning relays for WHS (4-0).
Caryse Oliver won the 500 free and participated in the winning 400 free relay for the Vikings (1-3).
CARTHAGE 99, BEAVER RIVER 86
Samantha Carter and Lauren Ulrich each won an individual event and swam on both of Carthage’s winning relays as the Comets (2-4) bested the Beavers (2-2) in a division crossover meet in Beaver Falls.
