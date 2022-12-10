Lions hoops earns victory

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Brody Brown recorded a double-double by scoring 22 points and hauling in 11 rebounds to propel Lowville’s boys basketball team to a 64-55 triumph over Heuvelton on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Dalton Myers scored 15 points for Lowville, and Ryan Myers and Michael Fayle each contributed 11 points for the Red Raiders (3-0) against the Bulldogs (2-2).

