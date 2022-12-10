LOWVILLE — Brody Brown recorded a double-double by scoring 22 points and hauling in 11 rebounds to propel Lowville’s boys basketball team to a 64-55 triumph over Heuvelton on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Dalton Myers scored 15 points for Lowville, and Ryan Myers and Michael Fayle each contributed 11 points for the Red Raiders (3-0) against the Bulldogs (2-2).
With the score tied at 48-48 entering the fourth quarter, Lowville broke the game open by outscoring Heuvelton, 16-7, in the final period to prevail.
SACKETS HARBOR 51, LAFARGEVILLE 30
Austin Griner scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to propel the Patriots over the Red Knights in a Frontier League “D” Division game in LaFargeville on Friday.
Marcus Castine contributed 12 points and hauled in six rebounds for Sackets Harbor (4-0).
Nathan Wyatt scored a game-high 21 points for LaFargeville (1-3, 0-2).
Tucker Rosbrook scored 25 points to lead General Brown (2-0) past Ogdensburg Free Academy in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg on Saturday.
Ryan Hiller added 13 points for General Brown. Justice McIntyre led OFA (1-2) with 14 points.
Colin Patterson scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders (3-3) in a nonleague loss at Massena.
Taylor Mitchell scored 13 points and DeShawn Walton added 10. Mackie Terry scored 20 points for Section 5’s Aquinas.
Ayden Beach scored 23 points for the Larries (2-1) in a nonleague win over Section 7’s Peru in Brasher Falls.
COPENHAGEN 50, LAFARGEVILLE 26
Aubree Smykla scored 15 points to pace the Golden Knights past the Red Knights in a FL “D” Division game.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick totaled 13 points and seven rebounds for Copenhagen (3-0), and Samantha Stokley finished with 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and nine steals.
Xander Gaige won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events to pace the Cyclones, who won the Indian River Invitational in Philadelphia.
Bennett Pister won the 100 breaststroke for Watertown, which also won the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay events.
South Jefferson took second place, with Lowville finishing third and Ausable Valley fourth.
Andre Meleshchuk won the 100 butterfly to lead Lowville.
Alix Perras (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley) and Patrick Hagadorn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) each won two events for Ausable Valley.
Brian Hurlbut scored a shorthanded goal with 12 seconds left to lead Massena (2-1) to a nonleague win at the Syracuse Cougars.
Cory Monacelli, Jake Smutz and Thomas Eggleston also scored for Massena.
POTSDAM 10, BURNT HILLS-BALSTON SPA 7
Grant Cooper scored three goals and Tyler Berkman added two goals and three assists for the Sandstoners (2-2) in a win over Section 2’s Burnt Hills-Balston Spa in the Canton Tournament.
Ryan Rutley also scored two goals for Potsdam.
Travis Bush scored two goals to lead Section 5’s Penfield past the Golden Bears (0-3) in the Canton Tournament.
Abigail Seaman stopped 12 shots for the shutout.
SALMON RIVER 5. ITHACA 4 (OT)
Evan Collette scored the winning goal for the Shamrocks (3-0) in a nonleague game at Ithaca.
Collette also scored two other goals for Salmon River.
Connor Dishaw and Carter Johnson scored Salmon River’s other goals.
Keeghan McGaheran and Jessika Bullock each scored one goal and assisted on another as Potsdam (4-0) earned a win at Bellows Free Academy in Vermont.
Adalee DiMarco also scored for Potsdam.
