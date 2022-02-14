LOWVILLE — Brody Brown scored 20 points as the Lowville boys basketball team downed Bishop Grimes, 73-48, in a nonleague matchup Monday night.
Dalton Myers chipped in 19 points and Elijah Engelhart added 14 for the Red Raiders (19-1), who connected on 13 3-point field goals.
Deng Garang paced Bishop Grimes (11-9) with 16 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 60, HEUVELTON 58 (OT)
Curtis Staie racked up 28 points as the Spartans held off the Bulldogs for a nonleague victory in overtime at Adams.
Evan Widrick and Nolan Widrick each notched 12 points for South Jefferson (11-9). Tristan Lovely provided 24 points for Heuvelton (15-5).
CHATEAUGAY 56, ST. LAWRENCE 40
Walker Martin notched 16 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Larries in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Ethan Cook and Jacob Johnston each added 14 points for Chateaugay (19-1, 14-0). Tommy Storrin had a game-high 22 points for St. Lawrence (10-10, 7-7).
n In other games, Parishville-Hopkinton edged Brushton-Moira 35-33; Tupper Lake routed St. Regis Falls, 82-26; Canton defeated Indian River 63-46; and Hermon-DeKalb topped Hammond, 71-34.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CANTON 55, OFA 38
Maddie Hoy generated 15 points as the Golden Bears topped the Blue Devils in NAC Central play at Ogdensburg.
Vivian Coburn logged 12 points for Canton (12-7, 11-3).
Abigail Raven led all scorers with 16 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-13, 3-10).
HAMMOND 60, HERMON-DEKALB 49
Landree Kenyon tallied 18 points as the Red Devils beat the Green Demons in an NAC West game at Hammond.
Hailey Manning totaled 15 points for Hammond (15-1, 12-0). Olivia Simser logged 13 points for Hermon-DeKalb (14-6, 7-5).
EDWARDS-KNOX 47, HARRISVILLE 41
Lily Lottie’s 17 points guided the Cougars to an NAC West win over the Pirates at Russell.
Kayleigh Allen added nine points for Edwards-Knox (6-11, 5-7). Isabel Miller recorded 13 points for Harrisville (4-15, 2-10).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 35, COLTON-PIERREPONT 23
Grace Plumley generated 15 points as the Yellowjackets took down the Colts (13-5, 8-4) in an NAC East game in South Colton.
Hailey Marcellus accumulated 12 points for Madrid-Waddington (19-1, 12-0).
n In other action, Norwood-Norfolk edged St. Regis Falls, 49-47; Sandy Creek beat Sackets Harbor, 51-44, in overtime; Brushton-Moira beat Parishville-Hopkinton, 68-21; and Malone rolled past Salmon River, 65-13.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 7, POTSDAM 3
Rhett Palmer got two goals and an assist as the Golden Bears beat the Sandstoners in an NAC Division II game at Potsdam.
Scotty Ahlfeld provided a goal and three assists for Canton (10-9, 6-4). John Duffy scored all three goals for Potsdam (1-17, 1-9).
OFA 7, MALONE 1
Dylan Irvine scored twice as the Blue Devils downed the Huskies in an NAC Division II matchup at Ogdensburg.
Jack Mills and Landin McDonald each contributed a goal and an assist for OFA (12-5-1, 10-3-1). Kris Richards tallied for Malone (9-3-2, 9-3-0).
GIRLS HOCKEY
SKANEATELES 3, MALONE 1
Rachelle Cain netted a goal and two assists as the Lakers beat the Huskies in the NYSPHSAA championship game Sunday at SUNY Canton.
Rebecca Cain and Scout Oudemool each added goals, while Isabelle Wells made 20 saves for Skaneateles (14-1-1).
Vail St. Hilaire scored and Gina Norcross stopped 20 shots for Malone (10-2-4).
BOYS SWIMMING
CANTON WINS SECTION 7/10 TITLE
Guerrero Rodriguez picked up two wins as the Golden Bears won the Section 7/10 Championships on Sunday at SUNY Potsdam.
Rodriguez took home victories in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races for Canton, which also includes swimmers from Lisbon and Potsdam. Ausable Valley finished second and Plattsburgh was third.
Rafael Kowal of Plattsburgh won four times in the 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.