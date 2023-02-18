LOWVILLE — Brody Brown poured in 30 points, reaching a career milestone, to propel Lowville’s boys basketball team to a 62-48 triumph over Holland Patent on Saturday in a Section 3 Class B first-round tournament game.
The senior guard surpassed the 1,000-career-point plateau for the Red Raiders.
Dalton Myers contributed 15 points for the sixth-seeded Red Raiders, who improved to 16-5.
Lowville advances to play at No. 3 seed Westhill in a quarterfinal Wednesday at a time to be announced.
Brown has now scored 1,023 career points in four varsity seasons with the Red Raiders.
Nicholas Acevedo scored 16 points to pace the 11th-seeded Golden Knights (11-11).
SACKETS HARBOR 70, NEW YORK MILLS 68
Austin Griner generated a game-high 27 points as the top-seeded Patriots outlasted the 16th-seeded Marauders to win a Class D first-round game at Sackets Harbor.
Marcus Castine recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for Sackets Harbor (20-1), and Ethan Tracy contributed 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds.
Davion Slaughter scored 20 points for New York Mills (6-14) and Timmy Kirilko chipped in 18 points.
The Patriots, who are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class D, will advance to host eighth-seeded Oriskany in a quarterfinal Wednesday at a time to be announced.
CAMDEN 68, SOUTH JEFFERSON 57
Ryan Leos supplied 24 points to pace the seventh-seeded Blue Devils past the 10th-seeded Spartans in a Class B first-round game at Camden.
Connor Dean chipped in 18 points for Camden (14-7) and Noah Morse contributed 13 points.
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 26 points for South Jefferson (12-10) and Nolan Widrick contributed 13 points.
HERKIMER 85, BEAVER RIVER 68
Kyle Carney poured in 35 points to propel the seventh-seeded Magicians past the 10th-seeded Beavers and win a Class C first-round game at Herkimer.
Zachary Petucci and Nicholas Caruso each scored 17 points for Herkimer (15-6).
Lucas Roes scored 23 points to pace Beaver River (15-7), Kade Schneider contributed 15 points and Ayden Moser chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds. Carter Rice added 11 points for the Beavers.
TULLY 68, SOUTH LEWIS 39
Ryan Mize registered a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Lorenzo Garafolo scored 18 points as the No. 5-seeded Black Knights downed the 12th-seeded and visiting Falcons in a first-round encounter in Class C.
Connor Bastedo added 11 points for Tully (18-3) against South Lewis (11-10).
MOUNT MARKHAM 64, SANDY CREEK 49
Will Lunny led all scorers with 23 points as the sixth-seeded Mustangs defeated the 11th-seeded Comets in a Class C first-round game at Mount Markham in West Winfield.
Jacob Senko contributed 16 points for Mount Markham (15-6) and Giovanni Barletta chipped in 12 points.
Cameron Hathway scored 14 points to lead Sandy Creek (12-10) and Mason Ennist finished with 12 points.
LISBON 73, COLTON-PIERREPONT 49
Cooper Rutherford scored 33 points as the fourth-seeded Golden Knights topped the Colts in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal at Potsdam.
Connor Flack contributed 21 points for Lisbon (10-9), which advances to a semifinal set for 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Harlee Besio collected 25 points for Colton-Pierrepont (9-12).
CHATEAUGAY 63, MORRISTOWN 33
Walker Martin and Brandon Leonard each scored 14 points as the second-seeded Bulldogs downed the No. 7 Green Rockets in a Class D quarterfinal at Potsdam.
Ethan Cook provided 10 points for Chateaugay (18-3), which plays third-seeded Harrisville in a semifinal game 6 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Kameron Toland scored 10 points for Morristown (6-13).
HARRISVILLE 63, EDWARDS-KNOX 26
Nolan Sullivan and Brennan Loos each notched 12 points as the third-seeded Pirates topped the No. 6 Cougars in a Class D quarterfinal in Potsdam.
Tannger Sullivan chipped 11 points for Harrisville (18-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARCELLUS 61, LOWVILLE 48
Cece Powell scored 28 points and Annabella Mondello contributed 26 points to power the seventh-seeded Mustangs (14-7) past the 10th-seeded Red Raiders in a Section 3 Class B first-round game at Marcellus.
Jakayla Spence scored 17 points to pace Lowville (12-10).
HAMILTON 55, LAFARGEVILLE 33
Reagan Hope scored 15 points and Logan Langel chipped in 13 points to spark the fourth-seeded Emerald Knights past the 13th-seeded Red Knights (6-14) in a Class D first-round encounter at Hamilton.
Hamilton advances to host No. 5 seed Immaculate Heart Central in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN RELAY MAKES STATES
The 200-yard medley relay team of Zach Kilburn, Bennett Pistner, Drew Wekar and Xander Gaige finished fifth and met the state qualifying standard at the Section 3 state qualifiers at Nottingham High School in Syracuse.
The Cyclones relay turned in a time of 1 minute, 40.56 seconds that surpassed the state standard of 1:40.67. Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy won the race in 1:37.28.
Kilburn recorded a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while Pistner got sixth in the 100 breaststroke for Watertown.
Lowville’s Colin Kempney took fifth in the 500 freestyle and was on the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay with Andre Meleshchuk, Cody Kempney and Samuel Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.