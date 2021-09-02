POTSDAM — Lola Buckley and Jadian Andrews combined to make two saves as the Potsdam girls soccer team shut out Norwood-Norfolk 2-0 in a semifinal of the Jeffers Tournament on Thursday at Potsdam High School.
It was the opener for both teams.
Potsdam will play Gouverneur for the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday while Norwood-Norfolk meets Salmon River in the consolation game at 9 a.m.
Lindy Betrus scored on a corner kick in the 20th minute and Brooke Joyce added the second goal in the 78th minute for Potsdam.
GOUVERNEUR 7, SALMON RIVER 1
Raelin Burns scored three goals to send the Wildcats past Salmon River in the other Jeffers semifinal, which was also the opener for each team.
Kaitlyn Gibson scored two goals with one assist, and Torie Salisbury and Elizabeth Riutta also scored goals.
Makenna Manson scored for the Shamrocks.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Kaitlyn Houston scored goals in the second and 50th minutes to lead the Colts past St. Regis Falls in the Colton-Pierrepont Tournament. It was also the season opener and East Division opener for both teams.
Kendall LaMora made three saves for the shutout.
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, MORRISTOWN 1
Camryn Huckle scored one goal and assisted on another for the Cougars in the other Colton-Pierrepont Tournament contest. It was also a West Division game.
Annabell Butler also scored for Edwards-Knox and Madyson Gagnon scored for Morristown (0-3 overall, 0-1 division).
PERU 4, CHATEAUGAY 1
Ali Johnston scored for the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague loss to Section 7’s Peru in Chateaugay. Olivia Cook assisted on the goal.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 3, HEUVELTON 0
Isaac LaRock scored a goal and was named the Most Valuable Player as Lisbon defeated Heuvelton in the OFA Tournament. It was also a West Division game.
The tournament features three teams and is round-robin, but Lisbon (2-0, 1-0) has already beaten the other two opponents, including OFA.
Chase Jacobs scored one goal with one assist and Alex Vesel also scored for Lisbon.
Caleb Richardson made eight saves to shut out the Bulldogs (0-1).
SALMON RIVER 2, CHATEAUGAY 0
Chase Lewis and Rick Chatland scored second-half goals as Salmon River defeated the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Ethan Moulton made nine saves for Salmon River (1-0).
n In another game, Canton lost 5-0 to Plattsburgh in a semifinal of the Chazy Tournament.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 106, CARTHAGE 71
Ava Burns and Julia Garvin each captured two individual events and swam on two winning relays as South Jefferson won its Frontier League season opener in Adams.
Burns won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly and Garvin the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Spartans (1-0). Both appeared on South Jefferson’s wins in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
The Spartans’ Emma Purvis (100 and 200 free) won two events and appeared on a winning relay, and Aurora Jarvie won the 500 free and swam on a winning relay.
