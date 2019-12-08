Times Staff Report
DEWITT — Indian River breezed through the Jamesville-DeWitt dual meet wrestling tournament, clinching head coach Jamee Call’s 350th career win in the process Saturday.
The Warriors posted a 5-0 mark to take first place in the tournament. Jamesville-DeWitt/Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy finished second at 4-2.
Indian River’s Logan Patterson (132/138 pounds), Alex Booth (132/138), Gabe Lynch (152) and Aiden Poe (160/170) each went 5-0. Parker Ashley (120) and Lucas VanTassel (120/126) each went 3-0.
Indian River defeated Walton/Delhi 63-18, East Syracuse-Minoa 81-6, Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA 55-25, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 60-27 and Morrisville-Eaton 60-15.
Call’s milestone win came in the victory over VVS.
GENERAL BROWN PLACES EIGHTH
General Brown placed eighth at the Andersen Memorial Tournament with a score of 90.5 at Cicero-North Syracuse in Cicaro.
Chandler Moody was the only first-place finisher at the event. He was the champion in the 152-pound weight class bracket after he defeated Nick Rodecker of Amsterdam in a 7-2 decision. Jared Hoard placed third in the 113 weight class, David O’Neil placed third in the 132, Nick Rogers placed third in the 220, Nathan Snow placed fourth in the 120, John Chamberlain placed fifth in the 120 and Ryan McManman placed fifth in the 99.
Peru finished first in the event with a score of 162.
BOYS HOCKEY
ISLANDERS 6, SWEET HOME 3
Trenton Barnes scored twice as the Islanders beat Sweet Home in the Brian Wade Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Jakob Lynch, Reese Gray, Owen Johnson and Morgan Fox also scored.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ACADEMY 3, IMMACULATE HEART 2 (OT)
With three minutes and 15 seconds left in overtime, Isaiah Raby found the IHC goal unassisted to give Syracuse CBA an overtime win in the Nicholson Tournament final in Pulaski.
The Cavaliers took a 2-1 lead into the final period. Luc Lafex scored with an assist from David Jenner in the first period then Garrett Hudon scored unassisted for IHC (1-1) in the second.
CBA (2-0) tied the game 2-2 with 3:30 remaining in regulation when Ty Parker found the net with an assist from Justin Theis. Colton Young made 46 saves for IHC.
On Friday night, goalie Gabe Vassallo made 23 saves to back IHC to a 3-1 win over host Ontario Bay in the first round of the tournament and in the season opener for both teams.
Tristan Gilbert, Garrett Hudon and David Jenner scored a goal each for the Cavaliers.
With the win, IHC provided head coach James “Obie” O’Brien with his first coaching win in varsity hockey.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, BEEKMANTOWN 1
After a scoreless first period, the Shamrocks struck quickly to start the second, scoring the game’s initial goal just 28 seconds in. Beekmantown answered with its only goal of the game just over a minute later, but Salmon River’s Olivia Moulton connected on the eventual game-winner with less than four minutes remaining in the middle period. Salmon River capped off the win with a pair of goals in the third period, both off the stick of Rylee Garrow, whose second goal came with just 12 seconds left in regulation.
Shamrocks sophomore Hannah Johnson scored her fifth goal of the year and added an assist.
MASSENA 4, OSWEGO 2
Lindsey LaDue, Brooke Terry, Kylie Latham and Hannah Chilton scored for the Red Raiders in a nonleague win over the Buccaneers in Massena.
SKANEATELES 4, POTSDAM 2
Adriana Barbuto scored twice to lead visiting Skaneateles past Potsdam in a nonleague game. Kennedy Emerson and Isabel Boyd scored for Potsdam.
