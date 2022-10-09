Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Sophomore forward Delaney Callahan scored three goals to set the school record for most goals in a season after the Watertown girls soccer team beat Carthage, 6-0, in a Frontier League “A” Division game Saturday afternoon.

Callahan now has 28 goals on the season, and Watertown (12-3, 10-2) wraps up the regular season in nonleague play at Fulton.

