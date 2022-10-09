WATERTOWN — Sophomore forward Delaney Callahan scored three goals to set the school record for most goals in a season after the Watertown girls soccer team beat Carthage, 6-0, in a Frontier League “A” Division game Saturday afternoon.
Callahan now has 28 goals on the season, and Watertown (12-3, 10-2) wraps up the regular season in nonleague play at Fulton.
Alexandra Macutek chipped in two goals and an assist while Willa Overton added a goal and an assist for the Cyclones.
The Comets fell to 2-10 overall and 1-8 in league play.
IHC 2, GENERAL BROWN 1
Talisa Lachnit and Abby Bombard each scored as the Cavaliers held off the Lions (6-7-1, 4-5-1) in a “B” Division game at Dexter.
Jennah Netto handed out an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (11-1, 10-0).
LOWVILLE 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Mia Hanselman’s second-half goal helped the Red Raiders edge the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Taci Smith provided the assist on the goal for Lowville (9-4, 7-4).
Emma Macilvennie collected 17 saves for South Jefferson (1-9).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Kaylee Zehr logged a goal and an assist as the Beavers wrapped up the “C” Division title with a victory over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Adalynn Olmstead and Jasmine Martin each contributed goals for Beaver River (14-0, 12-0).
Miaya Hathway tallied for Sandy Creek (5-6-2).
ALEXANDRIA 3, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (2 OT)
Abigail Edgar, Ciara Dawleyand Molly Edgar scored a goal each as the Purple Ghosts (2-10) edged the Patriots in double overtime in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Kendell Bisbort scored a pair of goals to pace Sackets Harbor (3-11, 3-9).
BOYS SOCCER
CARTHAGE 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Jerome McKenzie scored twice as the Comets blanked the Beavers in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Zane Busch added a goal and Colin Cervini turned aside eight shots for Carthage (8-7).
Gabriel Gallo registered 10 saves for Beaver River (7-7).
LOWVILLE 2, ADIRONDACK 0
Peyton Matuszczak scored on a second-half penalty kick and assisted on a first-half goal by Trey Smith to guide the Red Raiders (7-5-1) to a nonleague win over the Wildcats at Boonville.
Lowville goalie Isaiah Spence made two stops.
SALMON RIVER 6, MALONE 0
Carter Johnson scored two goals to lead Salmon River past the Huskies in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Malone.
Kade Cook, Evan Collette, Chase Lewis and Caiden Cartier also scored for Salmon River, and Ryan Bouchey made five saves for the shutout.
FOOTBALL
WEST GENESEE 48, WATERTOWN 12
Francisco Cross and Dominick Burris each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Wildcats beat the Cyclones in Section 3 Class A game in Camillus.
Cross scored on runs of seven and nine yards, while Burris caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Firenze and returned an interception 55 yards for a score for West Genesee (4-2).
John Flowers ran for a touchdown and threw for another to Tristin Clifford for Watertown (1-5, 0-5).
Flowers went 11-for-22 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
CAMDEN 55, SOUTH JEFFERSON 15
Connor Dean led a balanced rushing attack as the Blue Devils defeated the Spartans in a Class B North-East game at Camden.
Dean ran three times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while Carson Kimmel also ran for 90 yards and added a touchdown for Camden (5-0, 2-0).
Robert Piddock caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Landon LaDuke, and Adam Pooler scored on a 19-yard run for South Jefferson (1-4, 0-3).
BEAVER RIVER 48, HERKIMER 0
Derek Zehr threw for three touchdowns, including two to Jacob Boliver, as the Beavers routed the Magicians (1-5) in a Class D game at Herkimer.
Zehr found Boliver on TD passes of 44 and 74 yards and added a 27-yard scoring strike for Josh Bush for Beaver River (4-1). Kadin Martin recorded touchdown runs of seven and 43 yards for the Beavers. Landon Rice and Logan Cardinell also got touchdown runs for Beaver River.
MORRISVILLE-EATON 50, SOUTH LEWIS 6
Austin Zaleski ran for 139 and three touchdowns on nine carries as the Warriors downed the Falcons in a Section 3 Eight-Man North-West Division game at Morrisville.
Zaleski scored on runs of 18, 28 and 58 yards for Morrisville-Eaton (4-1, 2-0). James Dapson III racked up 218 yards with a touchdown on eight attempts for the Warriors. He also added a 74-punt return touchdown for Morrisville-Eaton.
Aidan Highers recorded a 70-yard touchdown run for South Lewis (2-3, 2-1).
GOUVERNEUR 46, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Holden Stowell passed for 106 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown to Raine Rumble, to lead the Wildcats (5-0, 4-0) past St. Lawrence Central (0-6, 0-4) in an NAC game at Gouverneur.
