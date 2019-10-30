FORT COVINGTON — Chris Downs stopped 12 shots to lead the Canton boys soccer team to a 2-0 upset of No. 2 Salmon River (10-7 overall) in a Section 10 Class B semifinal game Wednesday.
The No. 3 Golden Bears (7-7-2) will face top-seeded Ogdensburg Free Academy in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Christopher Shuckers and Colin Taylor scored for Canton.
OFA 7, POTSDAM 2
Karson LaRose scored four goals to lead the Blue Devils (7-5-3) into the semifinals with a win over the No. 4 Sandstoners in Ogdensburg.
Connor Griffith, Nolan O’Donnell and Holden Woods also scored for OFA. Romano Sergi scored twice for Potsdam (6-11).
GIRLS SOCCER
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Alexis Sullivan scored in the 77th minute to lead No. 3 Madrid-Waddington past No. 2 Norwood-Norfolk (7-6-2) in a Class C semifinal in Norwood.
Madrid-Waddington (6-8-3) will face No. 1 Brushton-Moira in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Lydia Thomas scored for the Yellowjackets in the 18th minute and Kayla-Jaye Belmore scored on a direct kick for the Flyers in the 41st minute.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kyla Phelan scored in the 32 minute and Savannah Beachy added a goal in the 58th as the Panthers (12-4-1) defeated the No. 4 Larries in a Class C semifinal in Brushton.
Marissa McLean scored on a penalty kill for the Larries (0-15-2) in the 79th minute.
HARRISVILLE 0, CHATEAUGAY 0 (OT)
Torie Moore, Evelyn Winters and Bayleigh Spencer scored on penalty kicks as the No. 7 Pirates edged the No. 2 Bulldogs 3-2 in a shootout in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
Harrisville (6-8-3) will meet No. 3 Edwards-Knox in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Maegan Kackinson stopped 16 shots for the Pirates in the scoreless tie. Emma Staples made 15 saves for Chateaugay (11-3-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, LISBON 0
Ali Matthews made five shots to lead Edwards-Knox past No. 6 Lisbon (8-7-3) in a Class D quarterfinal in Russell.
Lilly Lottie and Riley Typhair scored for Edwards-Knox (10-4-1) with Abby Hart assisting on both goals.
HAMMOND 5, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1
Kelsey Bennett scored four goals as the No. 1 Red Devils (16-1) defeated the No. 8 Colts in a Class D quarterfinal in Hammond.
Hammond will meet No. 4 Parishville-Hopkinton (10-7), which defeated No. 5 Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 in another quarterfinal, at 3 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School in a semifinal.
Hailee Manning scored one goal and assisted on another for Hammond. Landree Chamberlain scored for the Colts (6-12).
Hermon-DeKalb ended its season at 7-10-1.
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 1
Kayla Cunningham scored 13 points as No. 2 Salmon River picked up a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 win over No. 3 Malone (7-9) in a Class B semifinal in Fort Covington.
The Shamrocks will meet No. 1 Ogdensburg Free Academy in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Kania Swamp added 10 points for the Shamrocks (11-5).
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Brynn LaPage scored six points for the No. 4 Panthers (0-17) in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-17 loss at the No. 1 Bulldogs in a Class D semifinal.
The Bullldogs (11-5) will meet No. 2 Tupper Lake (5-11), who swept No. 3 Madrid-Waddington (3-12) in the other Class D semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.