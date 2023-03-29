OGDENSBURG — Johnny McLear scored three goals to lead the Canton boys lacrosse team to a 9-7 win over Ogdensburg Free Academy in an Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Josh Aldous scored two goals for the Golden Bears (1-1 overall and division).
Ethan Francey added one goal and four assists.
Tegan Frederick led OFA (1-1) with four goals and Dylan Irvine scored two.
Ryan Rutley led the Sandstoners with four goals in a win over Plattsburgh (0-2) in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Ben Draper added two goals for Potsdam (2-0).
