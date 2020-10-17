CANTON — Nicholas Estabrooks scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Canton boys soccer team to a 4-1 win over Malone in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division boys soccer game Saturday.
Estabrooks scored the game’s first goal for Canton (1-0 overall and division). Owen Eells answered with a goal for the Huskies (1-2).
Canton put the game out of reach with goals from Matthew Haycook, Christopher Schuckers and Rhett Palmer.
OFA 3, SALMON RIVER 2
Karson LaRose scored in the 78th minute to send Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-0) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Mason Peretta and Franklin Beach also scored for the Blue Devils.
Jared Showen and Stone Chubb scored for the Shamrocks (0-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Harlee Besio made five saves for the Colts in an East Division win over Chateaugay (0-4) at South Colton.
Ollie Johnson tallied two assists for the Colts (2-2). Theo Hughes, Mike Schwartfigure and Eric Friedel scored for the Colts.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Ryan Emlaw scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to send the Flyers past Brushton-Moira (0-2) in an East Division game at Norfolk.
Noah Dominy made nine saves for the Flyers (2-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 1, MALONE 0
Sydney Francis scored off a pass from Allie Kiah in the 15th minute to send Canton past the Huskies (1-2) in a Central Division game at Malone.
Emily Wentworth, who normally swims for Canton (2-0) in the fall, picked up her first career shutout with four saves.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Emma Russell and Kyla Phelan each scored two goals and assisted on another as the Panthers (1-2, 1-1) beat Tupper Lake in an East Division game at Brushton.
London Tyo scored from Caydence Tyo for the Lumberjacks (0-2).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY CANTON SWEEPS
Nick Lyndaker finished first overall to lead the Golden Bears (2-1) to a 17-42 win over host Brushton-Moira and a win over an incomplete squad from Clifton-Fine (0-4). Brushton-Moira (1-3) also defeated Clifton-Fine.
Max Finney was second for Canton followed by Sean Shannon, and Luke Chapman finished fourth to lead the Panthers.
MALONE WINS TWICE
Dylan Perry finished first as the Huskies (4-0) beat incomplete teams from OFA (0-1-1) and Salmon River (0-1-1) in Malone.
Tye Royal was second for Malone followed by Watson Chodat.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, GOUVERNEUR 50
Dominick Fiacco won for the Flyers, followed by Owen Haas and Anthony Fiacco in a dual meet against Gouverneur (0-1) in Norfolk. Cole Siebels finished sixth for the Wildcats.
TUPPER LAKE 25, POTSDAM 30
Tupper Lake (2-1) topped host Potsdam (0-1). No other information was provided.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 22, GOUVERNEUR 33
Maddie Dinneen was the overall winner as the Flyers (3-0) beat Gouverneur in Norfolk.
Sharon Colbert finished second and Rachel Hewey was third for Norwood-Norfolk. Ell Impaglia finished fourth to lead the Wildcats (0-1).
MALONE WINS PAIR
Bethany Poirier finished first to lead the Huskies (4-0) to a 27-28 win over OFA and a win over an incomplete squad from Salmon River (0-2) at Malone.
The Blue Devils (1-1) also defeated Salmon River and were led by a second-place finish from Levi Beaulieu. Adeline Chodat was third for the Shamrocks.
MCDONOUGH LEADS CANTON
Grace McDonough finished first for the Golden Bears (0-1-2) in a three-team meet in Brushton. Canton, along with the host Panthers (0-1-3) and Clifton-Fine (0-0-2) did not have enough runners to score as teams.
Julia Bessette was second for Canton followed by teammate Emily Pandel.
TUPPER LAKE 15, POTSDAM Inc.
The Lumberjacks improved to 1-1-1 with a win over an incomplete Potsdam squad in the Sandstoners opening race in Potsdam. No other information was provided.
