CANTON — Matt Haycook scored a goal in the second half to lead the Canton boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Salmon River in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Haycook’s goal gave Canton (7-0 overall and division) a 2-0 lead at the time after Rhett Palmer scored in the first half.
Chase Lewis scored for the Shamrocks (3-4) later in the second half.
MALONE 5, MASSENA 2
Hans Schumacher scored three goals as the Huskies (6-2) defeated Massena in a Central Division game at Malone.
Ryan Johnston and Luke Pearsall also scored for Malone.
Shea Sculy scored both goals for Massena (1-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSENA 2, MALONE 0
Sabella Cromie made eight saves to send the Red Raiders past Malone (3-5) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Auna Shadle and Liz Rogers scored goals for Massena (4-2).
CANTON 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Hannah Reed scored one goal in each half as Canton defeated the Shamrocks (1-6, 0-6) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Bree Rogers made nine saves for the Golden Bears (6-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Emma Wells scored in the 38th minute to lift Norwood-Norfolk past the Cougars (1-2) in a West Division game at Russell.
Shelby Vallance made 12 saves for the Flyers (2-3-1).
CHATEAUGAY 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Olivia Cook supplied two goals as Chateaugay defeated the Lumberjacks (0-6-2) in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Jordyn Holbrook and Chloe Champagne also scored for Chateaugay (7-1-1) and Emma Staples made one save for the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.