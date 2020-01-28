MALONE — Catherine Chisholm tallied 13 points as the Canton girls basketball team held off Malone, 37-34, for an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory Monday night.
Sarah Sieminski chipped in 10 points for the Golden Bears (13-2, 10-0).
Madison Ansari led all scorers with 17 points for the Huskies (8-6, 6-4).
OFA 49, MASSENA 41
Emily Farrand totaled 20 points as the Blue Devils beat the Red Raiders in an NAC Central game at Massena.
Riley Hough accumulated 10 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (10-4, 6-3).
Kailey Peets provided nine points for Massena (8-7, 6-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 56, POTSDAM 32
Marissa McLean’s 25 points led the Larries to an NAC Central Division victory over the Sandstoners in Brasher Falls.
Maggi Yandoh recorded 15 points for St. Lawrence Central (8-8, 4-6).
Katelyn Davis scored 12 points to lead Potsdam (3-12, 0-9).
HEUVELTON 56, LISBON 30
Rayna Cameron provided 23 points as the Bulldogs downed the Golden Knights in an NAC West game at Heuvelton.
Dakota Mouthorp added 15 points for Heuvelton (12-4, 7-1).
Alexa McKee paced Lisbon (5-8, 3-6) with 15 points.
MADIRD-WADDINGTON 56, CHATEAUGAY 32
Alexis Sullivan poured in 26 points as the Yellowjackets stayed perfect in league play with an East win over the Cougars in Madrid.
Emma Plumley collected 10 points for Madrid-Waddington (12-3, 9-0).
Chloe Champagne scored 10 points for Chateaugay (7-6, 6-4).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 47, TUPPER LAKE 17
Kylee Kellison notched 17 points as the Flyers rolled past the Lumberjacks (1-14, 0-9) in NAC East play at Norwood.
Emma Schiavone scored eight points for Norwood-Norfolk (9-5, 8-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 31, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 25
Kiana Hogle generated 13 points as the Colts pulled away to beat the Panthers in an NAC East game at Colton.
Alexus Cuthbert helped out with nine points for Colton-Pierrepont (7-8, 4-5).
Kyla Phelan netted eight points for Brushton-Moira (2-11, 2-7).
ST. REGIS FALLS 45, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 29
Kaitlyn Arcadi totaled 24 points as the Saints started strong to beat the Panthers in an NAC East game at Parishville.
Leah Walker contributed nine points for St. Regis Falls (6-5, 5-3).
Kelly Bloom scored seven points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-14, 0-9).
COPENHAGEN 62, LYME 25
Aubree Smykla’s 16 points powered the Golden Knights to a key Frontier League “D” Division win over the Indians (12-2, 11-2) in Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple and Charli Carroll each supplied 12 points for Copenhagen (11-2, 10-0).
LOWVILLE 53, GENERAL BROWN 52
Emma Dening’s 19 points helped the Red Raiders edge the Lions in a FL “B” Division game at Jefferson CC in Watertown.
Sydney Brown added 13 points for Lowville (12-2, 7-1) while Kori Nichols led all scorers with 22 points for General Brown (8-5, 7-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 51, IHC 30
Jackie Piddock scored 19 points as the host Spartans (11-1, 7-0) topped the Cavaliers (7-7, 2-6) in FL crossover play.
Abby Piddock added 13 points for South Jefferson and Emily Bombard scored nine for Immaculate Heart Central (7-7, 2-6).
n In other FL action, Carthage beat Watertown, 42-35.
n In NAC West play, Hammond routed Harrisville, 83-34, and Hermon-DeKalb stopped Morristown, 59-32. Gouverneur beat Salmon River, 59-24, in an Central game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GOUVERNEUR 58, SALMON RIVER 48
Caden Storie racked up 23 points as the Wildcats defeated the Shamrocks in an NAC Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Garret Leclair tacked on 10 points for Gouverneur (4-10, 2-7).
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis scored 12 points to lead Salmon River (6-10, 2-8).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 50, LOWVILLE 44
Nate Carlos was a four-time winner as the Cyclones beat the Red Raiders in a FL interdivision meet at Lowville.
Carlos reached the state standard again in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.83 seconds and missed out again by .02 seconds in the 100 backstroke for Watertown (9-1, 8-1). Carlos was also part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Matthew Garrison got wins in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (9-7, 7-4).
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hailey Bushaw logged 22 assists, eight service points and three aces as the Warriors picked up a 25-8, 25-14, 25-12 FL interdivision sweep of the Lions in Dexter.
Alexis Cruz netted 13 kills, eight service points and five aces for Indian River (10-5, 9-5).
Emalie Snyder supplied six digs and four service points, while Kailin McManamam contributed four kills and four digs for General Brown (0-14, 0-13).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, LOWVILLE 1
Blake Edgar posted a triple-double of 11 service points, 13 assists and 19 digs to lead the Spartans (7-7) over the Red Raiders, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18, in a FL “B” Division match at Lowville.
McKenzi Burnham contributed nine points, 10 kills and 21 digs, while Amelia Lyon supplied nine points, 11 kills and 16 digs.
Alyssa O’Connor notched 29 digs and Hannah Gyore posted 14 assists and 13 digs for Lowville (4-11, 3-11).
