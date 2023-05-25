HEUVELTON — Canton scored five runs in the top of the first inning and went on to win its first Section 10 championship in baseball with an 11-4 triumph over Norwood-Norfolk in the Class C championship game Thursday.
Charlie Todd struck out 11 for the Golden Bears (9-7). Luke Wentworth led the offense with three hits.
Noah North picked up two hits for the Flyers (14-4).
SALMON RIVER 12, OFA 0
Caiden Cartier threw a shutout and struck out 10 to lead the Shamrocks past Ogdensburg Free Academy (7-8) in the Class B championship game at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
Jared Rollins led Salmon River (12-2) with two hits. Luke Miller drove in three runs while Cartier, Bronson Bero and Evan Collette all drove in two runs.
MALONE 2, MASSENA 1
Trent Carriero singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to give the Huskies (12-3) a win over Massena in the Class A title game at Salmon River.
Logan Peck led off the inning with a triple and Massena (5-10) intentionally walked the next two batters to try to set up a force out at home.
BEAVER RIVER 7, TULLY 3
Second-seeded Beaver River staged a two-out rally in the second inning that led to five runs and a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Tully (14-6) in Beaver Falls.
Bobby Hazard started the rally with a double, Lucas Roes connected with a two-run single and Kade Schneider doubled in the five-run inning. Schneider also added a triple and drove in three runs and stole two bases. Roes added a single and a stolen base.
Cooper Joslin pitched a five-hitter for the win and struck out five for the Beavers (20-2), who play in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday at Donovan Stadium in Utica. Beaver River will face Little Falls or LaFayette, who played late Thursday.
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 11, WESTMORELAND 4
Madden Soluri earned the pitching victory and recorded three hits and an RBI as the second-seeded and defending sectional champion Comets pulled away to beat the No. 7 Bulldogs in a Class C quarterfinal at Sandy Creek.
Baylee Williams finished a home run short of the cycle and plated a run, while Abby Balcom supplied two hits and two RBIs for Sandy Creek (17-2), which hosts third-seeded Cooperstown in a semifinal set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Autumn Millington paced Westmoreland (13-6) with three hits.
COOPERSTOWN 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4 (9)
Savannah Kirkby’s walk-off single helped the third-seeded Hawkeyes edge the No. 6 Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal in Cooperstown.
Dani Seamon struck out 17 for Cooperstown (15-2).
Thousand Islands ended its season at 14-3.
SACKETS HARBOR 11, CINCINNATUS 5
Natalie Gibbons set the school record for pitching wins in a single season and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the third-seeded Patriots beat the No. 6 Red Lions in a Class D quarterfinal at Sackets Harbor.
Peyton Britton equaled a single-game school-record with two triples, and Taylor Mower brought in three runs for Sackets Harbor (15-6), which hosts No. 7 Poland in a semifinal Saturday with a time to be determined.
Kaylee Brenchley recorded two hits for Cincinnatus (11-9).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 12, ALEXANDRIA 2
Reese Fellows tallied two RBIs as the fourth-seeded Indians topped the No. 5 Purple Ghosts (14-5) in a Class D quarterfinal at Newport.
Hannah Burdick struck out 12 for West Canada Valley (14-3).
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 18, INDIAN RIVER 3
Savannah Schnorr totaled four hits and three RBIs as the top-seeded Red Rams beat the No. 8 Warriors in a Class A quarterfinal at DeWitt.
Winner Kaira McMahon also plated three runs for Jamesville-DeWitt (16-3), which hosts East Syracuse-Minoa in a Saturday semifinal game.
Katie Call and Victoria Noone each doubled and drove in a run for Indian River (11-7).
ST. LAWRENCE 18, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Carlee Provost hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to lead the Larries (13-5) past Madrid-Waddington in the Section 10 Class C title game at Canton High School.
Bri Foster went 5-for-5 for the Larries and drove in four runs. Alaina Armstrong tripled for the Yellowjackets (9-5).
CHATEAUGAY 3, HEUVELTON 1
Avery McDonald struck out 10 to lead the Bulldogs past Heuvelton (8-5) in a Class D semifinal in Chateaugay.
Chateaugay will meet Edwards-Knox for the championship Tuesday.
Ali Johnston stole two bases and scored two runs for Chateaugay (16-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 11, SOUTH JEFFERSON 10
Ethan McConnell totaled four goals and an assist and Gabe Malcolm supplied three goals and two assists as the fourth-seeded Lions edged the fifth-seeded Spartans in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Dexter on Wednesday night.
Goalie Luke Secreti made nine saves for General Brown and Luke Dupee chipped in a goal and three assists. Carter Hunt and Julian St. Croix each added a goal and an assist for the Lions.
General Brown (10-6) advances to a semifinal against top-seeded Skaneateles (14-2) at 7 tonight at East Syracuse-Minoa. South Jefferson finished at 8-9.
GOLF
CANTON WINS TITLE
The Golden Bears won the Section 10 title for a third straight year with a total of 437 strokes at the Partridge Run Course, which is next to the school.
OFA was second with 456 strokes followed by Massena at 464.
Canton’s Ryan Jones shot two-over par 74 to take the individual lead heading into the final round today.
Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner was second with 77 followed by 78s from Salmon River’s Carter Johnson and Gouverneur’s Raine Rumble.
TRACK AND FIELD
SJ GIRLS THIRD IN CLASS B-1
Kennady Billman and Ananbelle Renzi were both two-time winners as South Jefferson finished third in the Section 3 Class B-1 meet at Camden.
Billman swept the sprint events of the 100 and 200 meters and was third in the long jump. Renzi collected wins in the 2,000 steeplechase and 3,000. Emily Belcher got second in the discus, Lily Gaede took third in the pole vault and Carley Worden finished third in the 800. Westhill won the girls team event.
In the boys meet, James King won the pentathlon to help the Spartans get 11th in the team standings. South Jeff’s 1,600 relay of Curtis Staie, Trey Wainright, Lucas Edgar and Jude Cook finished third.
LOWVILLE GIRLS FINISH 3RD IN B-2
Taci Smith and Mackenzie Ples each won events as the Red Raiders were third at the Class B-2 meet in Canastota.
Smith won the long jump while Ples got the 1,500 win. Carli Freeman was second in the 3,000 and was part of the third-place 3,200 relay for Lowville. Maya Laribee was third in the shot put and discus, and 400 relay.
Cazenovia won the girls team title.
