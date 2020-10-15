FORT COVINGTON — Rhett Palmer scored on a pass from Colin Taylor with 3 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Canton boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Salmon River in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division opener for both teams Thursday.
Canton also scored the first goal of the game on a play that started with a direct kick from Taylor. Taylor kicked it into the area where his teammates were and it was put into the net by Ethan Furnia in the 10th minute.
Salmon River sent the game to overtime when Jared Showen scored in the 76th minute.
HEUVELTON 0, HERMON-DEKALB 0 (OT)
Jededia Crayford made eight saves for Heuvelton (2-0-1) in a scoreless tie against the Demons in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Andrew Mathews stopped three shots for the Demons (1-0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 2, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Peyton Cole scored in the 63rd minute to lift the host Red Raiders to victory over the Falcons in the Frontier League and season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Eliana Bronbrest scored in the first half for Lowville, and goalie Olivia Brandel made two saves.
Jordan Dorrity scored the tying goal in the 56th minute for South Lewis and goalie Harleigh Dorrity made 15 saves.
BEAVER RIVER 0, COPENHAGEN 0 (OT)
Both teams battled to a scoreless tie in the season opener for both in a FL game Wednesday night in Beaver Falls.
Goalie Charli Carroll made three saves for the Golden Knights, and Alexia Clemons finished with two stops for the Beavers.
