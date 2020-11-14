CANTON — Rhett Palmer scored from Colin Taylor in the 42nd minute to help the Canton boys soccer team keep an undefeated season, playing to a 1-1 tie against Madrid-Waddington in a nonleague game Saturday.
Matt Robinson scored in the seventh minute for the Yellowjackets (11-1-2 overall and division).
Canton finishes the season with a 10-0-1 record.
LISBON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Teagan Jordan made four saves to lead Lisbon past Edwards-Knox (3-4-1) in a West Division game in Russell.
Griffin Walker scored in the 12th minute and Miles Gendebien scored in the 53rd minute for Lisbon (6-0-1).
HEUVELTON 4, HAMMOND 0
Jed Crayford and Hayden Knauf combined for six saves as the Bulldogs shut out the Red Devils (0-9) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Cole Rickett, Matt Basford, Braedan Free and Brandon Pray scored for Heuvelton (6-2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
HAMMOND 5, LISBON 3
Avery Kenyon supplied four goals as Hammond defeated Lisbon in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Hannah Belknap also scored for Hammond (10-0).
Jaylin Massia, Emily Jordan and Ava Murphy scored for Lisbon (8-3-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 1, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Kanika Johnson scored in the 14th minute to send Edwards-Knox past Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Kayleigh Allen did not have to make a save for the shutout for the Cougars (3-3-2). Emery McQuade made 21 saves for the Demons (2-11).
