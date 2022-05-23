CANTON — Ava Hoy struck out six in three innings to lead the top-seeded Canton softball team to a 22-0 win over No. 4 Salmon River in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Monday.
Canton (18-0 overall) will meet No. 2 Gouverneur in the title game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Hoy also lined two hits for Canton and Tessa Alguire tripled.
Salmon River ended its season at 1-14.
GOUVERNEUR 12, OFA 2
Olivia Rastley struck out eight as the Wildcats topped No. 3 Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-9) in a Class B semifinal in Gouverneur.
Lexi Devlin, Liz Riutta, Lia Canell and Peyton Mussaw all tallied three hits for Gouverneur (7-8).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Sophie Lauzon supplied two hits as No. 3 Norwood-Norfolk upset the No. 2 Panthers (12-3) in a Class C semifinal at Brushton.
The Flyers (13-4) will meet top-seed St. Lawrence Central in the title game at 5 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Potsdam.
St. Lawrence Central beat No. 4 Madrid-Waddington 22-1 in the other semifinal.
HAMMOND 4, COLTON-PIERREPONT 3
Ava Howie lined three hits to lead the No. 4 Red Devils past No. 5 Colton-Pierrepont (8-7) in a Class D quarterfinal at Hammond.
Hammond (11-6) will play No. 1 Chateaugay in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chateaugay.
Zoey Cunningham picked up two hits for Hammond. Morgan Cole supplied two hits for the Colts.
CHATEAUGAY 3, HERMON-DEKALB 2
The Bulldogs rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat No. 8 Hermon-DeKalb (3-12) in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan led off the inning with a home run for Chateaugay (13-2).
EDWARDS-KNOX 3, LISBON 1
Cadey Wheat struck out 16 to send the No. 3 Cougars past No. 6 Lisbon (8-9) in a Class D quarterfinal at Russell.
Edwards-Knox will travel to play No. 2 Heuvelton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Heuvelton beat No. 7 Morristown, 11-5, in another quarterfinal.
Dekoda Matthews led the Cougars (12-4) with three hits. Addison VanTassel led Lisbon with two hits.
BASEBALL
OFA 4, POTSDAM 3
The No. 4 Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat No. 5 Potsdam (3-12) in a Class B first-round game at Ogdensburg.
OFA (4-9) will travel to play No. 1 Salmon River in a semifinal at 5 p.m. today.
Jacob Farley lined the winning hit for the Blue Devils.
Aaron Ellis and Gannon Kelly both supplied two hits for OFA.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 11, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Gavin Phillips picked up two hits, including a home run, to lead the top-seeded Flyers past No. 4 St. Lawrence Central (2-12) in a Class C semifinal game at Norwood.
The Flyers will face No. 2 Madrid-Waddington in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Clarkson.
Nicholas Tebo also picked up two hits for the Flyers (13-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 18, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Matt Robinson produced three hits as the No. 2 Yellowjackets defeated No. 3 Brushton-Moira (5-9) in a Class C semifinal at Madrid.
Tanor Harvey added two hits for Madrid-Waddington (11-4).
LISBON 15, CHATEAUGAY 0
Isaac LaRock threw a no-hitter and struck out 12 to send top-seeded Lisbon past No. 8 Chateaugay (2-13) in a Class D quarterfinal at Lisbon.
Lisbon will host No. 4 Heuvelton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs beat No. 5 Edwards-Knox 10-1.
Jayden Williams and Ben LaRock each produced two hits for Lisbon (14-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 12, MORRISTOWN 2
Kade Hayes produced two hits for the No. 2 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal win over No. 7 Morristown (2-11) at Parishville.
The Panthers (12-3) will face No. 3 Tupper Lake in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. Tupper Lake beat No. 6 Harrisville, 20-9.
Trent Evans supplied two hits for Morristown.
ALEXANDRIA 6, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Jackson Ludlow tossed a complete game as 17th-seeded Purple Ghosts upended No. 16 Falcons in a Section 3 Class C opening-round game at Turin.
Alexandria (8-10) will take on top-seeded Westmoreland (16-0) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. today.
Matt Farese and Aidan Highers each doubled for South Lewis (8-11).
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 12, MASSENA 8
Jayden Ashley tallied four goals as the No. 4 Larries defeated No. 5 Massena (6-9) in a Section 10 Class C/D quarterfinal at Brasher Falls.
The Larries will travel to play No. 1 Salmon River for a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Zach Strawser scored three goals for the Larries (10-6).
Kyden Jacobs scored three goals for Massena.
OFA 13, PLATTSBURGH 2
Chase Jacobs led the No. 3 Blue Devils with five goals and three assists in a win over No. 6 Plattsburgh (3-10) in a Class C/D quarterfinal at Ogdensburg.
The Blue Devils will travel to play No. 2 Canton in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Dylan Irvin added four goals and three assists for OFA (9-4).
GOLF
S. JEFF WINS LARGE SCHOOL TITLE
Blake Turner shot an 89 to pace the Spartans to the Section 3 large school title in the Northern Division qualifiers at McConnellsville Country Club in Blossvale.
Jonathan Babcock carded an 90 and Christian Summers fired a 91 to help South Jeff defeat General Brown by a five-man team score of 466-471. Thousand Islands took second in the small school championship behind Old Forge, while Alexandria earned third and Sandy Creek placed fourth.
General Brown’s Kacy Lennox shot an 80 to finish second overall, while Lyme’s David Linstruth posted an 84. Watertown’s Jaden Romig finished fifth with an 85.
Other golfers to make the cut for the overall Section 3 qualifier are Luke Heller and Nate Snow of General Brown and Dalton Myers of Lowville. The overall tournament will be Wednesday at Skenandoa CC in Clinton.
