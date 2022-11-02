Difficult day for Section 10 schools on soccer fields

Sports roundup

POTSDAM — A second-half goal from Bryn Hite led Section 7’s Northeastern Clinton to a 1-0 win over Canton in a Class C state girls soccer first-round game Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam.

Canton (13-5-1 overall) showed the usual disappointment of a team whose season came to an end, but the Golden Bears also were proud of their effort.

