POTSDAM — A second-half goal from Bryn Hite led Section 7’s Northeastern Clinton to a 1-0 win over Canton in a Class C state girls soccer first-round game Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Canton (13-5-1 overall) showed the usual disappointment of a team whose season came to an end, but the Golden Bears also were proud of their effort.
Canton held Northeastern Clinton (12-6-1), who averaged 3.3 goals pregame, to just the one goal.
“I thought we did well,” Canton coach Greg Kiah said.
“On paper they were supposed to be better than us, but we talked about how statistics don’t show heart and resiliency. I thought we did what we had to do today.”
The only Cougar goal came when Hite took a shot from 23 yards out that sailed just under the crossbar in the 50th minute.
“It was a nice shot, she kind of caught our goalie (Abby Woodruff) off-guard,” Kiah said.
One of the key players for Canton Wednesday night was sweeper Lindsay Filliatrault.
“I think we all played really well and it was a good team effort” Filliatrault said. “They came out really aggressive, which a lot of the teams we played didn’t, really.”
Said Canton’s Alison Kiah, “We played as good as we could. They were really aggressive and really fast and we haven’t played many fast teams like that. It was supposed to be more of a blowout and we held our own.”
Northeastern Clinton outshot Canton 12-3 in the first half but both teams had some good chances to score.
In the 27th minute, Kiah collide with Cougars goalie Desiree DuBois but was unable to take advantage.
In the 35th minute, Canton’s Sydnee Francis produced a breakaway opportunity, but the ball got a little bit ahead of Francis before she could shoot.
With four minutes left in the first half, Woodruff got her fingertips on a shot from Maddie Arno to deflect it past the net.
With 15 seconds left in the opening half, Arno saw another chance to scored but her shot rolled wide of an empty corner of the net.
WESTHILL 5, GOUVERNEUR 0
Section 3’s Westhill (18-2-1) took control in the first half to defeat the Wildcats (10-10) in a Class B first-round game at SUNY Potsdam.
Westhill’s leading scorer, Lily Kinsella, scored her 14th and 15th goals of the season in the first half as Westhill built a 3-0 advantage.
Jules Bleskowski scored the first goal in the fourth minute, re-directing a direct kick from Hannah Goodness.
Kinsella scored in the 31st minute and then scored another goal in the 37th minute.
Goodness extended Westhill’s lead with a goal in the 64th minute.
Westhill’s final goal came on a corner kick with 28.6 seconds left when a Gouverneur player accidentally kicked into her own net.
BOYS SOCCER
MAPLE HILL 2, CANTON 1
Avery Morse scored the winning goal about two minutes after Canton (14-4-1) had tied the game in the second half to win a state Class C first-round game in Troy.
Section 2’s Maple Hill (18-1) took a 1-0 lead when Colby Frazier scored on a pass from Ethan Miller in the 30th minute.
Canton tied the game in the 49th minute when Ethan Francey scored on a pass from Ryan Jones.
MECHANICVILLE 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Section 2’s Mechanicville (19-0-2), which has allowed just four goals all season, added Salmon River (14-5) to its list of shutouts in a Class B first-round game at Troy.
Luke Miklas scored the first goal for Mechanicville in the sixth minute.
Mark Pingelski scored in the 48th minute and Mechanicville added one last goal in the 78th minute on a shot from Joey Devito.
Mechanicville outshot Salmon River, 25-4.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CYCLONES FIFTH AT SECTIONALS
Jasmine Ferguson placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and took sixth place in the the 200 individual medley and teammate Mallory Peters finished fourth in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events to pace the Cyclones to a fifth-place finish at Section 3’s Class A championship meet at Nottingham High School.
Also for Watertown individually, Adelaide Weir and Molly Dickinson placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle and Lillian Johnson finished seventh in the 100 fly.
The Cyclones’ 400 freestyle relay, which included Ferguson, Dickinson, Weir and Peters, placed third, while the team’s 200 medley relay finished fourth and its 200 freestyle relay was fifth.
