ITHACA — Canton junior Emily Wentworth placed 29th in the 50-yard freestyle preliminary heats to qualify for the finals to highlight Friday’s action at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming championships at Ithaca College.
Wentworth logged a time of 24.78 seconds to secure a spot in today’s final.
Watertown junior Sarah Kilburn hit the state-qualifying time of 24.83 seconds to earn 31st, which is the first alternate for the finals.
“It’s happened before where people drop out to concentrate on a single event, so she’ll be on deck ready to swim,” Cyclones coach Lori Peters said.
Kilburn also placed 46th in the 100 freestyle and Beaver River sophomore Emma Dicob took 38th in the diving competition.
Today’s second and final day of swimming starts at 10:30 a.m. at the same venue.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 71, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23
Jaelynn Uppstrom scored 23 points as the Yellowjackets raced out to a 27-9 lead after one quarter in a win over Parishville-Hopkinton in a semifinal of the Chamberlain Tournament at Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington will face Heuvelton at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the title game and Parishville-Hopkinton faces Hermon-DeKalb at the same time in the consolation game.
Alexis Sullivan added 17 points for Madrid-Waddington, and Kelly Brown led the Panthers with eight points.
HEUVELTON 47, HERMON-DEKALB 35
Dakota Mouthrop scored 15 points to send the Bulldogs past Hermon-DeKalb in the second Chamberlain Tournament semifinal. Hilliary Jones led the Demons with nine points.
