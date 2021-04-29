CANTON — An aggressive Canton softball team, especially at running the bases, put pressure on a Heuvelton squad playing its first game in nearly two years, leading to a 9-2 Golden Bears victory in a nonleague game Thursday afternoon.
Heuvelton led what was supposed to be the second game of a doubleheader 2-1 after one inning, but steady rain caused the game to be suspended. It’s scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. Saturday in Heuvelton.
“I like how aggressive we are on the bases,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “I like how aggressive we are at the plate. We’ve only been practicing for a little more than a week. We played Hammond the other day and we weren’t as aggressive. A lot of kids are playing new positions. After getting out of coaching and umpiring, I started watching the way the game was played and I feel like, depending on the team you have, it puts pressure on the defense and that’s the way we have to play here.”
Wentworth, a Canton alum and a member of Wichita State’s 1989 College World Series title team, coached Hermon-DeKalb for 10 years before taking a teaching job in Canton in 2001.
This is his first season back as a coach and he’s off to a 2-1 start after his team split a doubleheader with Hammond earlier this week, winning 8-2 and then losing 7-6.
“Kids don’t play as much softball as they did back then,” Wentworth said. “I find myself teaching more, even at the varsity level. I’m in my 31st year teaching, you make adjustments. I’ve been coaching basketball and soccer all along, so things haven’t changed that much.”
The return to softball coaching has also been a family affair for Wentworth. Both of his pitchers, Emily Wentworth and Hadley Alguire, are his nieces, and his daughter, former Canton standout Kacie Wentworth, is his assistant coach.
Emily Wentworth threw the first three innings Thursday and Alguire pitched the final three. They combined to hold the Bulldogs to four hits and struck out six.
“I love that, except at the same point if I make a mistake I hear it from my brother-in-law, my brother and my sister,” Wentworth joked. “Working with Kacie has been phenomenal. She’s the only person I know that thinks more about softball than I do.”
Canton’s aggressive strategy started with shortstop Lexis Huiatt, the Golden Bears’ leadoff hitter.
She reached base all four times in game one, including two bunt hits, and she scored three runs. In her first time on base, she stole second, reached third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch before Canton’s second batter, Sydnee Francis, had even completed her own at bat.
“We are trying to be very aggressive and get around the bases,” Huiatt said. “We want to make (the opponent) make plays to get us out. I think it makes them nervous, they never know what to expect, when we will try a delayed steal or a pickoff steal.”
Canton put the game away in the second inning when it scored six runs to take a 7-0 lead.
The big blow in that inning came from Alguire, who hit a bases-loaded double to drive in three runs.
“It’s really fun,” Alguire said of playing for her uncle. “(Kacie) helps a lot (with pitching). She can help me if I’m struggling. My outside (pitch) works really well. I’m probably more of a location pitcher.”
Emily Wentworth went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Heuvelton was playing in its first game and was led by Dakota West, who drove in a run with a triple in the third inning. Amber Cunningham drove in two runs with a two-out hit in the first inning of game two, which will give the Bulldogs a lead to protect when that game resumes.
“I love it,” Heuvelton coach Eliza Pierce said of returning after last season was erased by COVID-19. “(Heuvelton) is really young. To come and face a team of this caliber and keep their heads up and still make plays and hit the ball, it’s good. We will see (aggressive) running in close games so why not see it now?”
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4
Corey O’Connor’s three goals and six assists powered the Lions to a victory over the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Jaren Peckham added two goals and three assists while Anthony Kemp and Carter Hunt each netted three goals for General Brown (1-1, 1-0) against Thousand Islands (0-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 22, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Macy Shultz totaled six goals and four assists as the Spartans opened the season with a FL victory over the Cavaliers in Adams.
Julia Garvin tallied three goals and seven assists for South Jefferson (1-0).
Julia Netto scored for Immaculate Heart Central (0-1).
WATERTOWN 14, INDIAN RIVER 7
Sarah Kilburn totaled four goals and two assists to spark the Cyclones past the Warriors in the FL and season opener for both teams.
Megan Millard scored two goals and assisted on two others for Watertown and Tatum Overton and Alex Macutek tallied two goals each.
Olivia Ritz chipped in a goal and an assist and goalie Ava Virga made seven saves.
Maddy Goodrich tallied three goals and an assist for Indian River and goalie Elizabeth Payne finished with seven saves.
BOYS SOCCER
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Brayden Billman scored a pair of goals and goalie Jacob Fargo made two saves in registering the shutout as the Panthers blanked the Red Knights in LaFargeville in the spring season finale for both teams.
Nate Hanson, Brayden Richmond, Jared Bast and Luke Corron contributed a goal each for Belleville Henderson, which finishes at 6-1, against LaFargeville (2-5).
