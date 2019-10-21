CANTON — Nicholas Estabrooks scored in the second half as the Canton boys soccer team edged Salmon River, 3-2, in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Monday.
Colin Taylor converted a penalty kick and added an assist for the Golden Bears (6-7-2 overall, 4-4-2 league).
Jared Showen supplied both goals for the Shamrocks (9-6, 6-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, CHATEAUGAY 0
Brody VanBuren and Matthew Robinson each scored as the Yellowjackets beat the Bulldogs in NAC East play at Chateaugay.
Trent Lashua collected nine saves for Madrid-Waddington (11-2-1, 11-1-1).
Carson Richards stopped seven shots for Chateaugay (10-5-1, 9-4-1).
POTSDAM 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Romano Sergi and Danner Dorothy provided goals as the Sandstoners topped the Flyers in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Michael Bunstone and Ansen Herrick each just needed to make one save for Potsdam (6-9).
Connor Paige totaled 12 saves for Norwood-Norfolk (2-14).
n In other games, Morristown defeated Gouverneur, 4-0, in nonleague play.
GIRLS SOCCER
MALONE 1, GOUVERNEUR 0
Ryleigh McCauley’s goal helped the Huskies blank the Wildcats in an NAC Central Division game at Gouverneur.
Madison Ansari made 11 saves for Malone (7-7-2, 7-5-2).
Shacoria Jackson made four stops for Gouverneur (10-3-1, 9-3-1).
POTSDAM 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Kennedy Emerson notched a pair of goals as the Sandstoners downed the Larries (0-13-2, 0-11-2) in an NAC Central game in Potsdam.
Sophia Janoyan scored and Sadie Brusso tallied a pair of assists for Potsdam (9-3-3, 9-1-3, which clinched a share of the division title.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1
Jaelynn Uppstrom’s 31st minute goal helped the Yellowjackets hold off the Colts in an NAC East game at South Colton.
Lydia Thomas opened the scoring for Madrid-Waddington (5-8-3, 5-7-2).
Abeni Payne provided a goal for Colton-Pierrepont (5-10, 4-9).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, LISBON 0
Kylee Kellison and Emma Schiavone scored as the Flyers picked up a nonleague victory over the Golden Knights in Norwood.
Shelby Vallance accumulated eight saves for Norwood-Norfolk (7-5-2).
Abby Flack generated six saves for Lisbon (7-7-1).
n In NAC West play, Hammond edged Harrisville, 1-0, to wrap up a 15-1 regular season.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Gretchen Warner racked up 10 kills, four service points and three aces as the Golden Bears earned a 25-15, 25-14 NAC West sweep over the Wildcats (1-12, 0-7) in Gouverneur.
Kelsea Whittier paced Canton (8-4, 3-3) with 15 assists.
