CARTHAGE — Mikenzie Martens posted 24 kills, 20 digs and nine service points as top-seeded Carthage rallied from two sets down to overcome No. 4 New Hartford, 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22, in a Section 3 Class A volleyball semifinal Tuesday.
Liya Mace supplied 50 assists and eight service points and Laura Albright added 19 digs, 11 kills and eight service points for Carthage (19-0 overall), which plays the winner of Chittenango and Oneida in the sectional final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Kira Corasanti racked up 37 digs and 19 kills, and Marie Winn added 39 assists and 25 digs for New Hartford (16-2).
BEAVER RIVER 3, TULLY 0
Chelsea Greenwood recorded nine kills and McKenna Boliver had 14 service points and five kills as the top-seeded Beavers swept the No. 4 Black Knights, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20, in a Class C semifinal at Beaver Falls.
Natalie Monnat added 19 assists for Beaver River (16-1), which plays Onondaga in the Class C final at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Julia Dietz provided 17 digs and Erin O’Mara chipped in eight kills for Tully (15-4).
SANDY CREEK 3, DERUYTER 1
Lizzie Glazier totaled 10 digs, nine aces, six kills and four blocks as the third-seeded Comets downed the No. 2 Rockets, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, in a Class D semifinal in DeRuyter.
Sarah Balcom chipped in 18 kills and four blocks while Maiya Hathway added 25 assists and eight aces for Sandy Creek (14-5), which faces the winner of top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton and No. 4 Remsen in the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Jaidan Degear collected 10 digs and seven kills, and Alynna Kanaby notched 17 digs for DeRuyter (15-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 60, SOUTH JEFFERSON 38
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown accounted for 15 points and seven assists in General Brown’s Frontier League “B” Division semifinal victory over South Jefferson in Dexter.
Kacy Lennox was the only other Lion to finish in double digits, scoring 12 points. General Brown (16-3) advances to play Lowville in the Frontier League finals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson CC.
South Jefferson (4-15) received 13 points from Tyler Stevenson.
COPENHAGEN 60, SACKETS HARBOR 48
Lucas Graves racked up 28 points to earn Copenhagen a Frontier League “D” Division semifinal win over Sackets Harbor in Copenhagen.
After the Patriots took a 31-24 lead into the half, the Golden Knights (15-3) went on a 36-17 run in the final two quarters. They advance to play Lyme in the Frontier League “D” Division title game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Community College.
Tyler Green scored 26 points for Sackets Harbor (12-7).
LYME 79, LAFARGEVILLE 36
Kyle Gaumes scored a team-high 34 points to put Lyme into the Frontier League “D” Division final with a win over LaFargeville in Chaumont.
Isaiah Wilson contributed 17 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Lyme (17-1) will play Copenhagen for the title at 8 p.m. Thursday at JCC.
Wyatt Parliament scored 16 points for the Red Knights (6-12).
LOWVILLE 80, INDIAN RIVER 53
Aiden Zehr connected for 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Red Raiders wrapped up a perfect Frontier League regular season with a crossover victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Brody Brown scored 13 points and Chad Bach posted a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for Lowville (17-1, 12-0).
Sammy Angelo paced Indian River (8-9, 3-6) with 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 52, IHC 50
Kennady Amo sank a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired as the Vikings rallied for a Frontier League crossover victory over the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Amo finished with 17 points and Delaney Wiley contributed 10 points for Thousand Islands (11-7, 9-6).
Julia Netto scored 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central (9-9. 3-8).
INDIAN RIVER 57, OGDENSBURG FREE ACADEMY 31
Isabella Davis recorded a team-high 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, to help Indian River surpass OFA for a nonleague win in Philadelphia.
Adrien LaMora also recorded 10 points for the Warriors (9-9), who will host Carthage in the semifinal round of the Frontier League “A” Division playoffs 5:30 p.m. today.
Emily Farrand and Gabrielle Morley each scored six points for OFA (12-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
IMMACULATE HEART 4, CBA 1
Kyle Hughes posted two goals and an assist as the Cavaliers wrapped up their regular season with a Section 3 Division I win over the Brothers in Watertown.
David Jenner added a goal and three assists for Immaculate Heart Central (5-11-1, 3-8-1), which finishes in a tie for 10th place in the division with Cazenovia.
IHC and Cazenovia will face off in a sectional play-in game at a time and place to be announced, with the winner advancing to the Section 3 playoffs.
Kodi Dotterer tallied a goal for Christian Brothers Academy (8-8-3, 5-4-3).
