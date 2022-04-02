CARTHAGE — Carter Kempney scored three goals and assisted on another to pace the Carthage boys lacrosse team past South Jefferson, 8-4, in a Frontier League game on Saturday.
Lincoln Escudero scored a pair of goals for the Comets (1-1), Josh Bigelow contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Corey Decker made 14 saves in the win.
Ethan Hopkins scored three goals to pace the Spartans (1-1).
GENERAL BROWN 10, CANTON 6
Gabe Malcolm tallied four goals as the Lions beat the Golden Bears (0-1) in nonleague play at Dexter.
Ethan McConnell netted three goals for General Brown (2-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 18, UTICA PROCTOR 0
Matt Caprara totaled four goals and an assist and Nolan Doxtater scored three goals as the Vikings blanked the Raiders in a nonleague game at Utica.
Jakob Lynch tallied a goal and three assists for Thousand Islands (1-1) and Morgan Fox and Jack Bashaw each finished with a goal and two assists.
SKANEATELES 8, INDIAN RIVER 6
Grayson Brunelle totaled seven points, including five goals, as the Lakers defeated the Warriors in a nonleague meeting at Skaneateles.
Colin Morrissey contributed a goal and three assists for Skaneateles (1-0) and goalie Luke Renaud made 11 saves.
Rowan Marsell tallied three goals and an assist for Indian River (1-2), Ramsey Burnard scored a pair of goals and Craig Crastenberg finished with 11 saves.
TULLY 16, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Kevin Wood scored four goals and Thomas Berry added three goals and three assists as Tully defeated the Larries in a nonleague game at Westhill High School.
Jayden Ashley scored twice for the Larries (1-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 16, CANTON 5
Trinity Stowell scored six goals and Natalie Bonham-Kovalik contributed four goals as the Lions opened their season with a victory against the Golden Bears in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Alivia Cross tallied three goals for General Brown and Ava Dupee finished with a pair of goals.
Vivian Coburn scored four goals to lead Canton.
INDIAN RIVER 14, WHITESBORO 6
Michaela Delles racked up three goals and three assists as Indian River topped Whitesboro in a battle of Warriors at Marcy.
Madelyn Goodrich and Bella Davis each recorded three goals and two assists for Indian River (1-1). Maria Stuhlman netted three goals for Whitesboro (0-1).
WEST GENESEE 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6 (3 OT)
Julia Miller scored her fifth goal of the game with 25 seconds left in the third overtime as the Wildcats edged the Spartans in nonleague play at Camillus.
Courtney Reynolds and Rylee Gonzalez each added a goal for West Genesee (2-0).
Macy Shultz totaled three goals and two assists, while Jennaca McGill made eight saves for South Jefferson (1-1).
CHITTENANGO 6, CARTHAGE 5
Tomi Newkirk scored three goals to spark the Bears to a nonleague win over the Comets in Carthage.
Skyler Brown added a pair of goals for Chittenango (2-0).
Brooklynne Perrigo tallied four goals to pace Carthage (0-2).
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 14, WATERTOWN 6
Ava Angello totaled seven goals and two assists as the Hornets defeated the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Manlius.
Julianna Cogliandro contributed four goals and an assist for Fayetteville-Manlius (1-0).
Alexandra Macutek tallied three goals and two assists for Watertown (1-1) and Delaney Callahan finished with two goals and two assists.
SOFTBALL
WATERTOWN 20-14, HARRISVILLE 14-5
Montanna Evans homered and drove in five runs in the opening game as the host Cyclones swept the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague doubleheader.
Kenadie Coleman belted a home run and plated five runs for Watertown (2-0), which returned to varsity play after being on hiatus in 2021.
