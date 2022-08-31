PHILADELPHIA — Matthew Mapes scored an unassisted goal on a deflection in overtime as the Carthage boys soccer team rallied to edge Fulton, 2-1, on Wednesday in the first round of the Indian River Tournament.
Grant Gillman scored a goal in the first half for the Comets in their season opener and goalkeeper Watson Deveraux made nine saves.
Carthage will play Indian River in the tournament’s second round at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
INDIAN RIVER 1, SARANAC 0
Quentin Brennan scored in the 33rd minute, with Jalen Robertson assisting, as the Warriors blanked the Chiefs in the opening round of the Indian River Tournament at Philadelphia.
Goalie Joe Rapp made 10 saves to post the shutout for Indian River (1-0) against Saranac (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Chris Nevala scored three goals, all unassisted, to pace the Vikings opened their season with a nonleague victory over the Wildcats in Clayton.
Carter Firnstein scored two goals a minute apart to start Massena on the way to a shutout win over the Sandstoners in a semifinal of the John Jeffers Tournament in Potsdam.
It was also an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Massena will play Parishville-Hopkinton in the title game at 6 p.m. Friday. Potsdam faces Madrid-Waddington in the consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Drew Smutz and Chris Marasco also scored goals for the Red Raiders.
Colin Patterson made two saves for the shutout.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Jon Snell scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Panthers past Madrid-Waddington in the other Jeffers Tournament semifinal. It was also an East Division game.
Tristen Cuthbert scored for the Yellowjackets.
Mia Tulley scored in the 28th minute to give Hammond (1-0-1) the championship of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament.
Karissa Donnelly made seven saves for the Red Devils.
Olivia Merrill made 11 saves for OFA (0-1-1).
Rachel LaRock and Ava Murphy scored goals in the second half to lead Lisbon (1-0-1) past the Bulldogs (0-1-1) in the consolation game of the OFA Tournament.
The Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of their own tournament with a 6-3 shootout win over Heuvelton after the teams played to a tie in a game that ended late Tuesday.
Ella Ramsdell scored the only goal for OFA. Lily Spooner scored for the Bulldogs.
