Carthage edges Fulton in OT in boys soccer

Sports roundup

PHILADELPHIA — Matthew Mapes scored an unassisted goal on a deflection in overtime as the Carthage boys soccer team rallied to edge Fulton, 2-1, on Wednesday in the first round of the Indian River Tournament.

Grant Gillman scored a goal in the first half for the Comets in their season opener and goalkeeper Watson Deveraux made nine saves.

