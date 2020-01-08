CARTHAGE — Mikenzie Martens totaled 15 service points as well as 24 digs and 30 kills as Carthage’s volleyball team outlasted South Jefferson in a 3-2 decision on Tuesday in a meeting of Frontier League division leaders.
Liya Mace generated 60 assists and nine service points and five digs for the “A” Division-leading Comets (8-0 overall, 7-0 league), who won 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25 and 25-20.
Laura Albright totaled 11 service points, 12 digs and eight kills for Carthage and Caroline Culbreth chipped in with 15 kills.
Jillian Hare contributed seven service points, 26 assists, three kills and 16 digs for the “B” Division-leading Spartans (6-2).
McKenzi Burnham totaled 11 service points, 10 kills and 13 digs South Jefferson and Amelia Lyon tallied 12 service points, 10 kills and 15 digs.
Also for the Spartans, Sarah Towles finished with seven kills and 24 digs and Blake Edgar contributed 19 digs.
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Elizabeth Glazier netted six digs, five aces, three kills and two blocks as the Comets gained a 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 Frontier League “C” Division sweep of the Vikings in Sandy Creek.
Hailey Miller collected seven digs, five kills and three aces while Deanna Hathway posted eight kills, six digs and two aces for Sandy Creek (6-3, 5-3).
Leah Ingerson led the team with six kills and Kerrigan Wiley supplied five kills for Thousand Islands (1-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 74, SOUTH JEFFERSON 39
Aidan Macaulay’s 22 points powered the Red Raiders to a “B” Division victory over the Spartans in Lowville.
Twin brother Gavin Macaulay added 18 points for Lowville (8-1, 3-0), which forced 26 turnovers.
Jackson Worden scored eight points for South Jefferson (1-7, 1-3).
LYME 86, ALEXANDRIA 20
Kyle Gaumes racked up 30 points as the Indians downed the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Both Tanner Young (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Isaiah Wilson (15 points, 10 rebounds) registered double-doubles for Lyme (8-1, 7-0).
Max Barnholdt provided nine points for Alexandria (0-7, 0-6).
SACKETS HARBOR 69, SANDY CREEK 55
Tyler Green scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Patriots topped the Comets in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Nolan Baker chipped in with 17 points for Sackets Harbor (6-3, 5-3) and Ryan Martin scored 10 points.
Taylib Kimball scored 22 points to pace Sandy Creek (2-6, 2-5) and Zachary Paternoster totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds.
BEAVER RIVER 73, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40
Sam Bush led all scorers with 19 points and also hauled in 11 rebounds as the Beavers defeated the Panthers in an interdivisional game in Beaver Falls.
Bryan Ardison and Noah Zehr each scored 13 points for Beaver River (6-4, 4-3), Lincoln Becker scored 11 points and Zach Mast contributed 10 points.
Kyle Moyer scored 13 points to pace Belleville Henderson (2-6, 2-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 62, LAFARGEVILLE 60
Cody Spann sank a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation as the Falcons edged the Red Knights in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Ian Anderson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Marshall Dorrity netted 10 points for South Lewis (5-5, 4-3).
Jarret Beach notched 24 points and Wyatt Parliament got 19 points for LaFargeville (2-6, 2-5).
GENERAL BROWN 66, IHC 26
Tyler Fiske netted 20 points as the Lions downed the Cavaliers (0-8. 0-5) in a “B” Division game in Dexter.
Kacy Lennox recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for General Brown (4-2 3-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 61, WATERTOWN 22
Jackie Piddock generated 21 points as the Spartans beat the Cyclones in “A” Division play at Adams.
Macy Shultz and Reese Widrick each added nine points for South Jefferson (7-0, 4-0).
Layne Combs scored 13 points for Watertown (0-7, 0-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 41, BEAVER RIVER 26
Alexis Bellinger scored 12 points as the Panthers topped the Beavers in a crossover game at Belleville.
Esther Zumbach chipped in 11 points for Belleville Henderson (4-3, 4-2).
Brynn Rice led Beaver River (1-7, 1-6) with 11 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
BEAVER RIVER 55, GOUVERNEUR 31
Cory Demo was a three-time winner as the Beavers beat the Wildcats in a “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Demo got wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for Beaver River (5-4, 4-2).
Anthony DeJesus took first in the 100 butterfly and Quinn Ashley placed first in the 100 breaststroke for Gouverneur (0-6). The duo teamed up as part of the winning 200 medley relay for the Wildcats.
